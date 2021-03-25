Listen Live
Sports News

Lions sign WR Kalif Raymond

By The Associated Press
March 25, 2021 9:23 pm
< a min read
      

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions signed free agent wide receiver Kalif Raymond.

The team announced the move Thursday.

The 26-year-old Raymond spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He had nine catches last season.

Raymond has also played for the Denver Broncos and New York Giants and Jets. In 35 career games, he has 19 receptions for 369 yards and a touchdown. He has also returned 56 punts and 53 kickoffs.

        Insight by ServiceNow: USCIS and IRS reveal how COVID drove a new approach to digital transformation in this free webinar.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 GitLab Gives!
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Medal of Honor Day, March 25