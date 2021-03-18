On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Llanez replaced on US Olympic qualifying roster by Tessman

By The Associated Press
March 18, 2021 11:47 am
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Ulysses Llanez will miss Olympic men’s soccer qualifying because of an ankle injury and was replaced on 20-man the U.S. roster by Dallas midfielder Tanner Tessmann.

Llanez plays for Heerenveen in the top tier of Dutch soccer. He debuted for U.S. senior national team in February 2020 and has three international appearances.

Tessman was part of the Americans’ 28-player training camp and had been practicing with the team since March 1 in Guadalajara, Mexico, where the U.S. opens against Costa Rica on Thursday night.

Tesseman, 20, made his U.S. senior national team debut in January.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

The U.S. is trying to qualify for its first Olympic men’s soccer tournament since 2008.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 AWS Pi Week 2021
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Another first: Perseverance captures the sounds of driving on Mars