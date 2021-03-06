Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lofton carries St Bonaventure past Saint Louis in A10

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 11:01 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kyle Lofton had 12 points and 10 rebounds to carry St. Bonaventure to a 71-53 win over Saint Louis in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Jalen Adaway had 17 points and seven rebounds for St. Bonaventure (15-4). Jaren Holmes added 15 points and seven rebounds. Osun Osunniyi had eight points and seven blocks.

Saint Louis scored 28 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jordan Goodwin had 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Billikens (14-6). Javonte Perkins added 10 points and Yuri Collins had nine assists.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday