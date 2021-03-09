Trending:
Long Beach St. 85, CS Northridge 63

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 8:07 pm
LONG BEACH ST. (6-11)

Hampton 4-8 2-3 10, Hunter 5-9 0-0 13, Jones 7-12 2-2 19, Washington 3-6 0-1 6, Roberts 2-2 4-6 8, Slater 4-10 0-0 10, Rhoden 2-5 0-0 5, Mansel 2-5 4-4 8, Rene 2-3 0-0 4, Irish 1-2 0-0 2, Yan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 12-16 85.

CS NORTHRIDGE (9-13)

Merkviladze 1-12 2-2 4, Okereke 2-3 1-1 5, Anderson 0-3 2-2 2, Brown 2-8 2-3 6, Starks 9-23 3-3 23, Ndumanya 1-5 5-6 7, Wright 5-10 3-3 16, Harrick 0-3 0-0 0, Rains 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-69 18-20 63.

Halftime_Long Beach St. 46-26. 3-Point Goals_Long Beach St. 9-22 (Hunter 3-6, Jones 3-6, Slater 2-7, Rhoden 1-2, Washington 0-1), CS Northridge 5-30 (Wright 3-8, Starks 2-7, Ndumanya 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Harrick 0-2, Rains 0-2, Brown 0-4, Merkviladze 0-4). Rebounds_Long Beach St. 47 (Jones 11), CS Northridge 30 (Merkviladze 10). Assists_Long Beach St. 15 (Washington 4), CS Northridge 7 (Brown 5). Total Fouls_Long Beach St. 21, CS Northridge 17.

