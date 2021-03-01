Longwood 77, UNC-Asheville 61

LONGWOOD (12-15)
Granlund 4-6 2-2 10, Watson 3-4 0-0 6, Wilson 3-6 1-2 7, Munoz 4-7 0-0 10, Wade 6-11 3-3 17, Hill 2-7 0-0 4, Bligen 1-5 0-0 2, Nkereuwem 9-11 0-0 18, Lliteras 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 33-61 6-7 77.
UNC-ASHEVILLE (10-10)
Jude 5-9 0-3 12, Baker 5-12 1-1 11, Jones 5-9 2-3 14, Stephney 2-5 0-0 4, Thorpe 2-5 1-2 5, Battle 6-8 1-3 13, Batts 0-1 0-0 0, Lawson 0-1 0-0 0, Marable 1-1 0-0 2, Mason 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 5-12 61.
Halftime_Longwood 43-33. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 5-13 (Munoz 2-4, Wade 2-5, Lliteras 1-2, Hill 0-2), UNC-Asheville 4-21 (Jones 2-6, Jude 2-6, Batts 0-1, Lawson 0-1, Thorpe 0-1, Stephney 0-2, Baker 0-4). Rebounds_Longwood 32 (Munoz, Nkereuwem 6), UNC-Asheville 20 (Jones 9). Assists_Longwood 12 (Munoz, Hill, Bligen 3), UNC-Asheville 8 (Jude, Baker, Stephney 2). Total Fouls_Longwood 12, UNC-Asheville 11. A_40 (3,200).
