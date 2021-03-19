Trending:
Louisiana Tech 70, Mississippi 61

By The Associated Press
March 19, 2021 11:18 pm
LOUISIANA TECH (1-0)

Crawford 3-5 2-2 8, Lofton 8-14 6-9 22, Archibald 2-10 10-12 14, Ledoux 3-8 3-3 10, Pemberton 1-3 0-1 2, Williams 3-5 0-0 8, Christon 0-2 0-0 0, Gordon 1-4 1-2 3, Armstead 1-3 0-0 3, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 22-29 70.

MISSISSIPPI (0-1)

Allen 0-3 0-0 0, White 2-8 4-5 8, Joiner 7-17 6-7 22, Murrell 4-11 1-1 9, Rodriguez 4-6 1-2 10, Crowley 1-2 0-0 2, S.Hunter 3-5 0-1 7, Collum 1-2 0-0 3, McBride 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 12-16 61.

Halftime_Mississippi 37-27. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana Tech 4-17 (Williams 2-3, Armstead 1-2, Ledoux 1-5, Crawford 0-1, Christon 0-2, Archibald 0-4), Mississippi 5-15 (Joiner 2-5, Collum 1-1, S.Hunter 1-1, Rodriguez 1-2, Allen 0-1, White 0-1, Murrell 0-4). Fouled Out_Rodriguez. Rebounds_Louisiana Tech 27 (Lofton 7), Mississippi 34 (Rodriguez 9). Assists_Louisiana Tech 13 (Archibald 7), Mississippi 11 (Joiner 5). Total Fouls_Louisiana Tech 20, Mississippi 22. A_543 (4,500).

