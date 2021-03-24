Louisville 62, Northwestern 53

NORTHWESTERN (16-9)
Mott 1-3 0-0 2, Burton 4-12 3-5 13, Hamilton 6-17 2-2 17, Pulliam 1-11 2-4 4, Wood 2-6 0-0 4, Shaw 5-11 0-2 10, Satterwhite 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-61 7-13 53
LOUISVILLE (25-3)
Cochran 3-9 7-9 13, Evans 5-17 2-4 14, Robinson 1-4 2-2 4, Kianna Smith 5-10 4-4 16, Van Lith 4-4 3-3 13, Dixon 1-4 0-0 2, Balogun 0-2 0-0 0, Konno 0-1 0-0 0, Ahlana Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-53 18-22 62
|Northwestern
|25
|7
|8
|13
|—
|53
|Louisville
|10
|10
|20
|22
|—
|62
3-Point Goals_Northwestern 6-15 (Burton 2-5, Hamilton 3-9, Satterwhite 1-1), Louisville 6-19 (Evans 2-10, Smith 2-5, Van Lith 2-2, Balogun 0-1, Konno 0-1). Assists_Northwestern 14 (Burton 5), Louisville 10 (Evans 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Northwestern 34 (Wood 3-7), Louisville 43 (Cochran 5-15). Total Fouls_Northwestern 18, Louisville 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments