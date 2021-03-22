Louisville 74, Marist 43

MARIST (18-4)

Duffell 2-9 2-2 6, Weimar 2-7 1-2 5, Barcello 2-12 2-4 8, Best 2-5 2-4 7, Kennedy 2-11 1-2 6, Bailey 0-0 0-0 0, Bonilla 0-0 1-2 1, Krick 1-3 2-2 4, Demember-Shazer 1-5 1-2 3, Ellison 0-1 0-0 0, Fox 0-0 0-0 0, Wax 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 13-56 12-20 43

LOUISVILLE (24-3)

Cochran 1-5 0-0 2, Evans 6-16 2-2 15, Robinson 3-5 1-1 7, Kianna Smith 3-7 0-0 9, Van Lith 7-11 1-1 17, Dixon 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Balogun 1-5 2-2 5, Konno 1-6 2-2 5, Ahlana Smith 3-4 0-0 7, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-2 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-63 8-8 74

Marist 15 9 9 10 — 43 Louisville 12 17 26 19 — 74

3-Point Goals_Marist 5-19 (Duffell 0-1, Barcello 2-8, Best 1-3, Kennedy 1-4, Krick 0-1, Demember-Shazer 0-1, Wax 1-1), Louisville 10-30 (Cochran 0-1, Evans 1-8, Smith 3-5, Van Lith 2-5, Balogun 1-4, Konno 1-4, Smith 1-2, Williams 1-1). Assists_Marist 12 (Duffell 4), Louisville 16 (Robinson 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Marist 41 (Team 5-8), Louisville 39 (Robinson 3-7). Total Fouls_Marist 10, Louisville 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

