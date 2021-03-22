On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Louisville 74, Marist 43

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 10:43 pm
< a min read
      

MARIST (18-4)

Duffell 2-9 2-2 6, Weimar 2-7 1-2 5, Barcello 2-12 2-4 8, Best 2-5 2-4 7, Kennedy 2-11 1-2 6, Bailey 0-0 0-0 0, Bonilla 0-0 1-2 1, Krick 1-3 2-2 4, Demember-Shazer 1-5 1-2 3, Ellison 0-1 0-0 0, Fox 0-0 0-0 0, Wax 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 13-56 12-20 43

LOUISVILLE (24-3)

Cochran 1-5 0-0 2, Evans 6-16 2-2 15, Robinson 3-5 1-1 7, Kianna Smith 3-7 0-0 9, Van Lith 7-11 1-1 17, Dixon 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Balogun 1-5 2-2 5, Konno 1-6 2-2 5, Ahlana Smith 3-4 0-0 7, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-2 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-63 8-8 74

Marist 15 9 9 10 43
Louisville 12 17 26 19 74

3-Point Goals_Marist 5-19 (Duffell 0-1, Barcello 2-8, Best 1-3, Kennedy 1-4, Krick 0-1, Demember-Shazer 0-1, Wax 1-1), Louisville 10-30 (Cochran 0-1, Evans 1-8, Smith 3-5, Van Lith 2-5, Balogun 1-4, Konno 1-4, Smith 1-2, Williams 1-1). Assists_Marist 12 (Duffell 4), Louisville 16 (Robinson 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Marist 41 (Team 5-8), Louisville 39 (Robinson 3-7). Total Fouls_Marist 10, Louisville 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Webinar Series: Change Simple...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors with the Defense Logistics Agency prepare boxes of vaccines for the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower