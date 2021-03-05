On Air: Federal News Network program
Loyola Marymount 70, San Francisco 66

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 11:06 pm
< a min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (11-14)

Jurkatamm 1-1 0-0 2, Kunen 4-13 0-0 11, Ryuny 6-8 1-1 19, Bouyea 6-13 0-0 12, Shabazz 3-8 0-0 8, Rishwain 2-5 0-0 6, Kane 2-4 0-0 4, Visser 0-2 0-2 0, Milstead 2-2 0-2 4. Totals 26-56 1-5 66.

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (13-8)

Alipiev 4-9 0-0 10, Markusson 5-6 7-7 17, J.Anderson 3-4 3-4 10, Quintana 2-7 2-2 7, Scott 9-11 6-8 24, Pugh 0-2 0-0 0, Dortch 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-40 18-21 70.

Halftime_31-31. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 13-33 (Ryuny 6-8, Kunen 3-12, Rishwain 2-5, Shabazz 2-6, Bouyea 0-2), Loyola Marymount 4-12 (Alipiev 2-5, J.Anderson 1-2, Quintana 1-4, Pugh 0-1). Fouled Out_Kunen. Rebounds_San Francisco 16 (Bouyea 6), Loyola Marymount 28 (Scott 14). Assists_San Francisco 12 (Bouyea 7), Loyola Marymount 7 (Scott 4). Total Fouls_San Francisco 17, Loyola Marymount 11.

