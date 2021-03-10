Loyola (Md.) 67, Army 63

LOYOLA (MD.) (6-10)

Aldama 13-15 2-4 33, Dike 1-4 0-0 2, Andrews 2-9 2-2 6, Jones 2-5 0-0 6, Spencer 6-10 1-3 16, Hart 0-2 0-0 0, Faure 2-6 0-0 4, L.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 5-9 67.

ARMY (12-9)

King 3-3 0-0 6, Peterson 1-1 1-2 3, Caldwell 8-17 5-8 21, Grayson 2-9 0-0 5, Rucker 8-14 4-4 21, Finke 0-4 2-2 2, Blackwell 1-5 0-0 3, Cross 1-1 0-0 2, Duhart 0-4 0-0 0, Dove 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 12-16 63.

Halftime_Loyola (Md.) 42-27. 3-Point Goals_Loyola (Md.) 10-22 (Aldama 5-6, Spencer 3-4, Jones 2-5, Faure 0-1, Hart 0-1, L.Johnson 0-1, Andrews 0-4), Army 3-21 (Rucker 1-4, Blackwell 1-5, Grayson 1-7, Caldwell 0-2, Duhart 0-3). Rebounds_Loyola (Md.) 34 (Aldama 12), Army 25 (Rucker 6). Assists_Loyola (Md.) 14 (Jones 5), Army 9 (Grayson, Rucker 2). Total Fouls_Loyola (Md.) 17, Army 13.

