LSU 71, Mississippi St. 62

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 1:55 pm
MISSISSIPPI ST. (10-9)

Carter 6-9 2-2 14, Jackson 5-14 4-6 14, Hayes 2-3 2-2 7, Matharu 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 5-11 1-4 12, Cooks 2-7 1-1 5, Morris 2-3 1-2 5, Mingo-Young 1-2 0-0 2, Thompson 1-1 0-0 3, Wiggins 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-53 11-17 62

LSU (9-12)

Trasi 4-11 0-0 8, Aifuwa 4-9 1-3 9, Pointer 5-15 4-7 14, Spencer 0-1 0-0 0, Young 1-3 4-4 6, Shematsi 4-6 1-2 13, Cherry 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 5-7 5-6 17, Seay 0-1 4-4 4, Petty 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-54 19-26 71

Mississippi St. 15 14 14 19 62
LSU 13 20 20 18 71

3-Point Goals_Mississippi St. 3-11 (Jackson 0-1, Hayes 1-1, Matharu 0-1, Taylor 1-4, Cooks 0-1, Mingo-Young 0-1, Thompson 1-1, Wiggins 0-1), LSU 6-14 (Trasi 0-1, Pointer 0-4, Spencer 0-1, Shematsi 4-6, Payne 2-2). Assists_Mississippi St. 11 (Taylor 3), LSU 13 (Pointer 3). Fouled Out_Mississippi St. Mingo-Young. Rebounds_Mississippi St. 34 (Mingo-Young 3-8), LSU 31 (Aifuwa 4-12). Total Fouls_Mississippi St. 23, LSU 18. Technical Fouls_Mississippi St. Matharu 1, Mingo-Young 1, LSU Pointer 1. A_0.

