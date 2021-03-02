Trending:
LSU 83, Vanderbilt 68

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 10:26 pm
VANDERBILT (7-14)

Brown 0-1 0-2 0, Evans 8-18 4-6 20, Rice 0-1 0-0 0, Albert 1-2 0-0 3, Wright 5-11 0-0 13, T.Thomas 3-9 1-4 9, McBride 2-7 2-2 7, Harvey 0-4 2-2 2, Millora-Brown 2-3 1-1 5, Stute 1-2 2-4 5, Odusipe 1-2 0-0 2, Obinna 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-62 12-21 68.

LSU (15-8)

Days 5-8 0-0 13, Watford 5-10 3-4 14, Hyatt 2-3 0-0 4, Smart 4-13 2-2 12, C.Thomas 6-20 8-9 23, LeBlanc 4-4 0-1 8, Gaines 1-2 0-0 2, Cook 2-4 0-0 5, Wilkinson 1-1 0-0 2, Gray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 13-16 83.

Halftime_LSU 46-24. 3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 8-27 (Wright 3-5, T.Thomas 2-5, Albert 1-2, Stute 1-2, McBride 1-5, Rice 0-1, Harvey 0-2, Evans 0-5), LSU 10-26 (Days 3-5, C.Thomas 3-6, Smart 2-9, Cook 1-2, Watford 1-3, Hyatt 0-1). Rebounds_Vanderbilt 27 (Wright 6), LSU 48 (Watford 13). Assists_Vanderbilt 9 (Evans 3), LSU 17 (Days, Watford 4). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 16, LSU 17. A_2,426 (13,215).

