LSU 86, Missouri 80

LSU (16-8)
Days 5-9 0-1 12, Watford 7-16 5-8 19, Hyatt 0-0 0-0 0, Smart 5-13 2-2 13, Thomas 9-13 10-12 29, Wilkinson 3-4 0-0 6, LeBlanc 1-2 0-0 2, Gaines 1-2 2-2 5, Gray 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 31-60 19-26 86.
MISSOURI (15-8)
Brown 5-10 1-2 11, Tilmon 1-3 4-8 6, Pinson 3-12 6-6 14, Ma.Smith 3-14 2-2 8, D.Smith 3-6 9-11 17, Mi.Smith 3-5 0-0 7, Buggs 2-4 2-3 8, Watson 3-6 1-2 9, Pickett 0-2 0-0 0, Braun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 25-34 80.
Halftime_40-40. 3-Point Goals_LSU 5-17 (Days 2-4, Gaines 1-1, Thomas 1-4, Smart 1-6, Watford 0-1, Wilkinson 0-1), Missouri 9-30 (Buggs 2-4, Watson 2-4, D.Smith 2-5, Pinson 2-6, Mi.Smith 1-3, Brown 0-1, Pickett 0-1, Ma.Smith 0-6). Fouled Out_Days. Rebounds_LSU 35 (Days 9), Missouri 33 (Brown 10). Assists_LSU 5 (Watford 4), Missouri 12 (D.Smith 4). Total Fouls_LSU 23, Missouri 24. A_3,112 (15,061).
