M.J. Walker leads Florida St.’s senior night rout of BC

By BOB FERRANTE
March 3, 2021 11:19 pm
1 min read
      

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — MJ Walker scored 18 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and RaiQuan Gray added 16 points to help No. 11 Florida State win its 25th straight ACC home game, 93-64, over Boston College on Wednesday night.

Gray scored in double figures for an 11th straight game for the Seminoles (15-4, 11-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who are in position to win the league’s regular-season title with a win at Notre Dame on Saturday.

Jay Heath scored a career-high 28 points and Makai Ashton-Langford added 14 points for BC (4-14, 2-10). Heath shot 8 of 14 from 3-point range.

Walker scored 12 points in the first half as the Seminoles cruised to a 53-35 lead at the break and were never challenged.

The Seminoles shot 35 of 63 (55.6%) from the floor and 13 of 27 (48.1%) from 3-point range.

BC shot 22 of 60 (36.7%) and 12 of 31 (38.7% from 3-point range.

Florida State started five seniors in what was their final home game. Senior guard RayQuan Evans scored six points and because of the unique lineup the Seminoles’ bench had a 78-13 advantage over BC’s reserves.

The Seminoles are 40-12 in the ACC the last three seasons.

TAKEAWAYS

Boston College: The Eagles were overmatched from the start and fell for the ninth time in 11 games in the series.

Florida State: The Seminoles shot 18 of 29 (62.1%) from the floor in the first half on their way to building a considerable lead and taking their 11th double-digit victory.

UP NEXT

Boston College plays at Miami on Friday

Florida State plays at Notre Dame on Saturday

