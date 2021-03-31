Magic rally in fourth, snap Clippers’ six-game win streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chuma Okeke scored 18 points and the Orlando Magic rallied in the fourth quarter to snap Los Angeles’ six-game winning streak Tuesday night, defeating the Clippers 103-96.

The Magic didn’t have the lead until late in the fourth quarter and went on a 17-3 run to close the game. Kawhi Leonard made a pair of free throws to give the Clippers a 93-86 lead with 2:36 remaining before the Magic scored 11 straight points to take the lead.

Terrence Ross tied it at 93 with 1:46 remaining on two free throws, and Wendell Carter Jr. put the Magic in front with 1:10 remaining with a tip-in after James Ennis III missed a layup, making it 95-94.

Ross scored 15 points and Otto Porter Jr. added 13 for the Magic, who snapped a seven-game road losing streak.

Leonard scored 28 points for the Clippers. Luke Kennard added 17 points and Ivica Zubac tallied his 10th double-double of the season with 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Clippers.

LA led 51-37 at halftime on the strength of shooting 52.5% in the first half (21 of 40), but struggled in the third quarter, going 2 of 13 from beyond the arc as Orlando got within 73-70 at the end of the quarter.

The Clippers scored the game’s first 10 points — including a pair of 3-pointers by Kennard — and extended their lead to 16 points with under four minutes remaining in the second quarter.

TIP INS

Magic: Ross played in his first game after missing the last seven due to a sore right knee.

Clippers: Nicolas Batum tied a season high with 10 rebounds. … Paul George missed his second straight game because of right foot soreness. He has been out for 13 games this season. … Marcus Morris Sr. (right calf contusion) did not play after scoring 25 points in Monday’s win over Milwaukee. … Rajon Rondo (right adductor soreness) has yet to play since being acquired from Atlanta last week, but coach Tyronn Lue said Rondo and Patrick Beverley have been doing some on-court work.

UP NEXT

Magic: Travel to the New Orleans on Thursday. Orlando swept the season series last season.

Clippers: Host Denver on Thursday. LA won this season’s first meeting 121-108 on Christmas Day.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.