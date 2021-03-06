Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mancuso leads Richmond past William & Mary 21-14

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 4:22 pm
1 min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Mancuso threw two touchdown passes including the game-winner with 6:20 remaining to lift Richmond past William & Mary 21-14 on Saturday in the spring season opener for both teams.

Hollis Mathis had a 19-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter and tossed a 2-yard TD pass to Anthony Mague early in the fourth, and William & Mary had a 14-13 lead. Mancuso then led a 14-play, 77-yard drive capped by his 6-yard scoring throw to Cornell transfer John Fitzgerald.

The Tribe went three-and-out with 4:33 to play on the ensuing series, and the Spiders ran out the clock.

Mancuso threw for 141 yards and a 7-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Dykes in the first quarter. Dykes also had a 6-yard touchdown run in the third.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Mathis was 18-of-28 passing for 204 yards.

William & Mary won at Richmond 21-15 in overtime in the 2019 regular season finale, but the Spiders have won eight of the last 10 and evened the series (63-63-5).

The teams are scheduled to play a six-game Colonial Athletic Association schedule and will conclude their regular seasons with a rematch at Richmond on April 10.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday