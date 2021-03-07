Mariners 1, Athletics 1

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|22
|1
|2
|1
|
|Totals
|22
|1
|3
|1
|
|To.Kemp 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Crwford ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Mchin 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rnhimer ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Wlson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Pnder dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Brown 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Sager 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Thmas lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Witte 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.White 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwndl 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Trvis 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dchmann rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Mrphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barrera cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Mrgan c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Allen ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Moore 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Cowan 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trmmell cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|D.Thmas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Torrens dh
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lberato lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oakland
|000
|001
|0xx
|–
|1
|Seattle
|000
|010
|0xx
|–
|1
E_Deichmann (1). LOB_Oakland 3, Seattle 3. 2B_Moore (1), Trammell (2). HR_Kemp (1). CS_Crawford (1). SF_Torrens.
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jefferies
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Guduan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wendelken
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Charles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DuRapau
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dunn
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Margevicius
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bautista
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schultz BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Guerrieri
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, John Libka; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Chris Guccion.
T_2:04. A_1,865
