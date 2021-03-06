Trending:
Mariners 1, Athletics 1

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 5:26 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 22 1 2 1 Totals 22 1 3 1
To.Kemp 2b 2 1 1 1 Crwford ss 1 0 0 0
V.Mchin 3b 2 0 1 0 Rnhimer ss 1 0 0 0
J.Wlson 3b 1 0 0 0 Haniger rf 1 0 0 0
C.Pnder dh 3 0 0 0 Rdrguez rf 1 0 0 0
S.Brown 1b 2 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 2 0 0 0
Bu.Reed cf 1 0 0 0 J.Witte 3b 1 0 0 0
C.Thmas lf 1 0 0 0 E.White 1b 2 0 0 0
C.Perez c 2 0 0 0 S.Trvis 1b 1 0 0 0
Schwndl 1b 1 0 0 0 T.Mrphy c 2 0 0 0
Dchmann rf 3 0 0 0 J.Mrgan c 1 0 0 0
Barrera cf 2 0 0 0 D.Moore 2b 2 0 1 0
N.Allen ss 2 0 0 0 J.Cowan 2b 1 0 1 0
Trmmell cf 2 1 1 0
D.Thmas cf 1 0 0 0
Torrens dh 1 0 0 1
Lberato lf 2 0 0 0
Oakland 000 001 0xx 1
Seattle 000 010 0xx 1

E_Deichmann (1). LOB_Oakland 3, Seattle 3. 2B_Moore (1), Trammell (2). HR_Kemp (1). CS_Crawford (1). SF_Torrens.

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Jefferies 2 1 0 0 1 3
Guduan 1 0 0 0 1 1
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 1
Romero 1 1 1 0 0 0
Charles 1 0 0 0 0 0
DuRapau 1 1 0 0 0 2
Seattle
Dunn 2 1 0 0 2 2
Margevicius 2 0 0 0 1 1
Bautista 1 0 0 0 0 0
Schultz BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 0
Guerrieri 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, John Libka; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Chris Guccion.

T_2:04. A_1,865

