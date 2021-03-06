Mariners 1, Athletics 1

Oakland Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 22 1 2 1 Totals 22 1 3 1 To.Kemp 2b 2 1 1 1 Crwford ss 1 0 0 0 V.Mchin 3b 2 0 1 0 Rnhimer ss 1 0 0 0 J.Wlson 3b 1 0 0 0 Haniger rf 1 0 0 0 C.Pnder dh 3 0 0 0 Rdrguez rf 1 0 0 0 S.Brown 1b 2 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 2 0 0 0 Bu.Reed cf 1 0 0 0 J.Witte 3b 1 0 0 0 C.Thmas lf 1 0 0 0 E.White 1b 2 0 0 0 C.Perez c 2 0 0 0 S.Trvis 1b 1 0 0 0 Schwndl 1b 1 0 0 0 T.Mrphy c 2 0 0 0 Dchmann rf 3 0 0 0 J.Mrgan c 1 0 0 0 Barrera cf 2 0 0 0 D.Moore 2b 2 0 1 0 N.Allen ss 2 0 0 0 J.Cowan 2b 1 0 1 0 Trmmell cf 2 1 1 0 D.Thmas cf 1 0 0 0 Torrens dh 1 0 0 1 Lberato lf 2 0 0 0

Oakland 000 001 0xx – 1 Seattle 000 010 0xx – 1

E_Deichmann (1). LOB_Oakland 3, Seattle 3. 2B_Moore (1), Trammell (2). HR_Kemp (1). CS_Crawford (1). SF_Torrens.

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Jefferies 2 1 0 0 1 3 Guduan 1 0 0 0 1 1 Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 1 Romero 1 1 1 0 0 0 Charles 1 0 0 0 0 0 DuRapau 1 1 0 0 0 2

Seattle Dunn 2 1 0 0 2 2 Margevicius 2 0 0 0 1 1 Bautista 1 0 0 0 0 0 Schultz BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 Guerrieri 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, John Libka; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Chris Guccion.

T_2:04. A_1,865

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.