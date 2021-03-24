Mariners 3, Diamondbacks 0

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|0
|7
|0
|
|Haniger dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|K.Marte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Thmas ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Frnce 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Vrsho lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Cowan 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Sager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Leyba ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Witte 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mrmljos lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Holaday c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelenic lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|St.Vogt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Moore ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Qrecuto 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rnhimer ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.White 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Se.Beer 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Trvis 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Thmpson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Frley rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Ellis 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Mrphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Lopes ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Godoy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Kelly sp
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hggerty cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Rojas ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Bshop cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|100
|000
|110
|–
|3
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|–
|0
E_Rojas (1). DP_Seattle 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Seattle 9, Arizona 9. 2B_Moore (4), Haggerty (2), Marte (5), Walker (3), Lopes (1). SB_Thomas 2 (2), White (2).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flexen W, 1-1
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Swanson H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Vest H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Middleton H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sadler S, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kelly L, 0-2
|4
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Moll
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buchter
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Soria
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Mella
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mantiply
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Devenski
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Mella.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Scott Barry; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chad Whitso.
T_3:10. A_2,306
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments