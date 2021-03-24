On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Mariners 3, Diamondbacks 0

By The Associated Press
March 24, 2021 12:32 am
Seattle Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 8 2 Totals 34 0 7 0
Haniger dh 2 1 0 0 K.Marte cf 4 0 1 0
D.Thmas ph 1 0 1 1 Cabrera 2b 3 0 1 0
T.Frnce 2b 3 0 0 0 D.Vrsho lf 1 0 0 0
J.Cowan 2b 1 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 2 0 0 0
K.Sager 3b 3 0 0 0 D.Leyba ss 1 0 0 0
J.Witte 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 3 0 2 0
Mrmljos lf 3 0 2 0 Holaday c 1 0 0 0
Kelenic lf 0 1 0 0 St.Vogt c 3 0 0 0
D.Moore ss 3 0 1 1 Qrecuto 2b 1 0 0 0
Rnhimer ss 1 0 0 0 N.Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0
E.White 1b 3 0 1 0 Se.Beer 1b 1 0 1 0
S.Trvis 1b 1 0 1 0 Thmpson rf 3 0 0 0
J.Frley rf 2 0 0 0 D.Ellis 3b 1 0 0 0
Rdrguez rf 1 0 0 0 P.Smith lf 2 0 0 0
T.Mrphy c 3 0 1 0 C.Lopes ph 1 0 1 0
J.Godoy c 1 0 0 0 M.Kelly sp 2 0 1 0
Hggerty cf 3 1 1 0 J.Rojas ph 2 0 0 0
B.Bshop cf 1 0 0 0
Seattle 100 000 110 3
Arizona 000 000 000 0

E_Rojas (1). DP_Seattle 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Seattle 9, Arizona 9. 2B_Moore (4), Haggerty (2), Marte (5), Walker (3), Lopes (1). SB_Thomas 2 (2), White (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Flexen W, 1-1 5 3 0 0 1 4
Swanson H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Vest H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 2
Middleton H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 2
Sadler S, 1-1 1 2 0 0 0 0
Arizona
Kelly L, 0-2 4 2-3 5 1 1 2 3
Moll 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Buchter 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Soria 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Mella 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Mantiply 1 1 1 0 1 0
Devenski 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Mella.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Scott Barry; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chad Whitso.

T_3:10. A_2,306

