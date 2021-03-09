On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Mariners 6, Royals 3

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 6:06 pm
Kansas City Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 7 2 Totals 29 6 8 6
Wtt Jr. 2b 4 0 1 0 D.Moore lf 2 1 1 1
Bnntndi lf 3 0 0 0 Mrmljos lf 1 0 0 0
S.Rvero c 1 0 0 0 T.Frnce 2b 2 2 2 2
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Cowan 2b 1 0 0 0
McBroom 1b 1 0 0 0 K.Lewis cf 2 1 2 2
S.Perez dh 3 1 2 0 B.Bshop cf 1 0 0 0
F.Frmin ph 1 0 0 0 E.White 1b 2 0 0 1
J.Soler rf 3 1 1 2 S.Trvis 1b 1 0 0 0
S.Mtias rf 1 1 1 0 Torrens c 2 0 0 0
H.Dzier 3b 3 0 0 0 Raleigh c 2 0 0 0
Gterrez 3b 1 0 0 0 T.Mrphy dh 2 0 1 0
Alberto ss 2 0 1 0 O’Keefe ph 1 0 0 0
J.Gzman pr 2 0 0 0 Hggerty ss 3 0 0 0
E.Mejia cf 2 0 1 0 Rnhimer ss 0 0 0 0
Olvares lf 1 0 0 0 J.Frley rf 2 1 0 0
Gllgher c 2 0 0 0 Lberato rf 1 0 0 0
Strling cf 2 0 0 0 D.Wlton 3b 3 1 2 0
J.Witte 3b 1 0 0 0
Kansas City 000 200 001 3
Seattle 320 100 00x 6

E_Liberato (1). LOB_Kansas City 6, Seattle 6. 2B_France (2), Murphy (1). 3B_Lewis (1). HR_Soler (1), Moore (1), France (3). CS_Walton (1). SF_Lewis, White.

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Duffy L, 0-1 3 6 5 5 1 0
Zuber 1 1 1 1 2 0
Santana 2 1 0 0 0 1
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1
Zimmer 1 0 0 0 2 0
Seattle
Newsome W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 0 3
Bautista 1 2 2 2 0 0
Guerrieri 1 2 0 0 0 2
Lail 1 1 0 0 0 1
Magill 1 0 0 0 0 2
Yacabonis 1 0 0 0 0 0
Mckinney 1 1 1 1 1 1

WP_Duffy, Mckinney.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Adam Hamar.

T_2:42. A_1,770

