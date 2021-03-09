Mariners 6, Royals 3

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|6
|8
|6
|
|Wtt Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Moore lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrmljos lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Rvero c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Frnce 2b
|2
|2
|2
|2
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Cowan 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McBroom 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Lewis cf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|S.Perez dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|B.Bshop cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Frmin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.White 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Soler rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|S.Trvis 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Mtias rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Torrens c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Dzier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Raleigh c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gterrez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Mrphy dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alberto ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|O’Keefe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Gzman pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hggerty ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Mejia cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rnhimer ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olvares lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Frley rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gllgher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lberato rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strling cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Wlton 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Witte 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|000
|200
|001
|–
|3
|Seattle
|320
|100
|00x
|–
|6
E_Liberato (1). LOB_Kansas City 6, Seattle 6. 2B_France (2), Murphy (1). 3B_Lewis (1). HR_Soler (1), Moore (1), France (3). CS_Walton (1). SF_Lewis, White.
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Duffy L, 0-1
|3
|
|6
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Zuber
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Santana
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Zimmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Newsome W, 1-0
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bautista
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Guerrieri
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lail
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Magill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Yacabonis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mckinney
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
WP_Duffy, Mckinney.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Adam Hamar.
T_2:42. A_1,770
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments