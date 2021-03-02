Marlins 0, Cardinals 0

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|23
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|20
|0
|2
|0
|
|Crpnter 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Berti ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rbrtson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Marte ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Bader cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chsholm 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gldhmdt 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Nunez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Grman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Coper 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Le.Diaz pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ngowski 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Blday rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Mlina c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Msner rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hineman pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wallach c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nvrreto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrrison lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rndon ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Burdick lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Szczr lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Dvers 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Capel lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vi.Mesa cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mroff ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Serra dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toerner rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|0xx
|–
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|0xx
|–
|0
DP_St. Louis 1, Miami 2. LOB_St. Louis 6, Miami 3. CS_Bader (1), Berti (1), Marte (1).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wainwright
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ponce de Leon
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Liberatore
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Woodford
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Webb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garrett
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Cimber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lee
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Balk_Liberatore.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Mike Estabroo.
T_1:54. A_1,256
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments