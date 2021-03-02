Marlins 0, Cardinals 0

St. Louis Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 23 0 4 0 Totals 20 0 2 0 Crpnter 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Berti ss 1 0 0 0 Rbrtson 2b 1 0 0 0 L.Marte ss 1 0 1 0 H.Bader cf 2 0 0 0 Chsholm 2b 2 0 0 0 Gldhmdt 1b 2 0 1 0 N.Nunez 2b 1 0 0 0 N.Grman 3b 1 0 0 0 G.Coper 1b 2 0 1 0 Arenado 3b 2 0 1 0 Le.Diaz pr 1 0 0 0 Ngowski 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Blday rf 2 0 0 0 Y.Mlina c 1 0 0 0 K.Msner rf 1 0 0 0 Hineman pr 0 0 0 0 Wallach c 1 0 0 0 O’Neill dh 3 0 1 0 Nvrreto c 2 0 0 0 Wlliams rf 2 0 0 0 Hrrison lf 2 0 0 0 J.Rndon ss 1 0 0 0 Burdick lf 1 0 0 0 M.Szczr lf 2 0 0 0 J.Dvers 3b 0 0 0 0 C.Capel lf 1 0 0 0 Vi.Mesa cf 1 0 0 0 M.Mroff ss 1 0 1 0 M.Serra dh 2 0 0 0 Toerner rf 1 0 0 0

St. Louis 000 000 0xx – 0 Miami 000 000 0xx – 0

DP_St. Louis 1, Miami 2. LOB_St. Louis 6, Miami 3. CS_Bader (1), Berti (1), Marte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Wainwright 2 0 0 0 0 1 Ponce de Leon 2 1 0 0 2 2 Liberatore 1 0 0 0 2 1 Woodford 1 1 0 0 0 1 Webb 1 0 0 0 0 1

Miami Lopez 2 2 0 0 0 1 Garrett 2 0 0 0 3 1 Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 0 Madero 1 0 0 0 0 1 Lee 1 1 0 0 1 1

Balk_Liberatore.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Mike Estabroo.

T_1:54. A_1,256

