Marlins 1, Astros 0

Houston Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 22 0 2 0 Totals 23 1 3 1 C.Crrea ss 2 0 0 0 Dckrson lf 2 0 1 0 Je.Pena ph 2 0 0 0 M.Serra lf 1 0 0 0 M.Straw cf 2 0 1 0 S.Marte cf 2 0 0 0 McCrmck cf 2 0 0 0 Hrrison cf 1 0 0 0 Pperski c 1 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 0 Kor.Lee c 1 0 0 0 Le.Diaz 1b 1 0 0 0 Al.Diaz 1b 1 0 0 0 G.Coper dh 2 0 0 0 B.Hnley 3b 0 0 0 0 Brinson ph 1 0 0 0 R.Dwson rf 2 0 0 0 Andrson 3b 2 1 1 1 De Goti 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Dnand 3b 1 0 0 0 C.Brber lf 2 0 0 0 A.Dvall rf 2 0 0 0 R.Grcia 2b 2 0 1 0 J.Berti 2b 2 0 0 0 Sza Jr. dh 2 0 0 0 J.Alfro c 1 0 0 0 D L Crz eh 1 0 0 0 Sa.Leon c 1 0 0 0 Kssnger eh 1 0 0 0 M.Rojas ss 1 0 0 0 J.Dvers ss 1 0 1 0

Houston 000 000 0xx – 0 Miami 010 000 0xx – 1

DP_Houston 1, Miami 1. LOB_Houston 6, Miami 1. 3B_Straw (1), Devers (1). HR_Anderson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Urquidy L, 0-1 2 2 1 1 0 0 Bielak 3 0 0 0 0 3 Smith 1 1 0 0 0 2 Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 3

Miami Rogers W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 3 Neidert H, 2 2 1 0 0 1 3 Bass H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Detwiler H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 0 Bender S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Neidert (Papierski).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Carlos Torre.

T_2:00. A_1,206

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.