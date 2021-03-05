Marlins 1, Astros 0

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|22
|0
|2
|0
|
|Totals
|23
|1
|3
|1
|
|C.Crrea ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dckrson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Je.Pena ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Serra lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Straw cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Marte cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCrmck cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrrison cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pperski c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kor.Lee c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Le.Diaz 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Diaz 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Coper dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Hnley 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brinson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Dwson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|De Goti 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Dnand 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Brber lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Dvall rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Grcia 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Berti 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sza Jr. dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Alfro c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D L Crz eh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sa.Leon c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kssnger eh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Rojas ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Dvers ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Houston
|000
|000
|0xx
|–
|0
|Miami
|010
|000
|0xx
|–
|1
DP_Houston 1, Miami 1. LOB_Houston 6, Miami 1. 3B_Straw (1), Devers (1). HR_Anderson (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urquidy L, 0-1
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bielak
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cishek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rogers W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Neidert H, 2
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bass H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detwiler H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Bender S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Neidert (Papierski).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Carlos Torre.
T_2:00. A_1,206
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments