On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Marlins 1, Astros 0

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 3:22 pm
< a min read
      
Houston Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 22 0 2 0 Totals 23 1 3 1
C.Crrea ss 2 0 0 0 Dckrson lf 2 0 1 0
Je.Pena ph 2 0 0 0 M.Serra lf 1 0 0 0
M.Straw cf 2 0 1 0 S.Marte cf 2 0 0 0
McCrmck cf 2 0 0 0 Hrrison cf 1 0 0 0
Pperski c 1 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 0
Kor.Lee c 1 0 0 0 Le.Diaz 1b 1 0 0 0
Al.Diaz 1b 1 0 0 0 G.Coper dh 2 0 0 0
B.Hnley 3b 0 0 0 0 Brinson ph 1 0 0 0
R.Dwson rf 2 0 0 0 Andrson 3b 2 1 1 1
De Goti 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Dnand 3b 1 0 0 0
C.Brber lf 2 0 0 0 A.Dvall rf 2 0 0 0
R.Grcia 2b 2 0 1 0 J.Berti 2b 2 0 0 0
Sza Jr. dh 2 0 0 0 J.Alfro c 1 0 0 0
D L Crz eh 1 0 0 0 Sa.Leon c 1 0 0 0
Kssnger eh 1 0 0 0 M.Rojas ss 1 0 0 0
J.Dvers ss 1 0 1 0
Houston 000 000 0xx 0
Miami 010 000 0xx 1

DP_Houston 1, Miami 1. LOB_Houston 6, Miami 1. 3B_Straw (1), Devers (1). HR_Anderson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Urquidy L, 0-1 2 2 1 1 0 0
Bielak 3 0 0 0 0 3
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 3
Miami
Rogers W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 3
Neidert H, 2 2 1 0 0 1 3
Bass H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Detwiler H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 0
Bender S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Neidert (Papierski).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Carlos Torre.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_2:00. A_1,206

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Leadership Development for Executive...
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday