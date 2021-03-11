Marlins 1, Nationals 1

Washington Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 1 4 1 Totals 31 1 6 1 V.Rbles cf 2 1 1 0 J.Berti ss 1 0 1 0 L.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0 J.Dvers pr 3 0 1 0 Stvnson rf 3 0 1 1 Is.Diaz 2b 2 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 1 0 0 0 Alvarez 2b 0 0 0 0 Hrnndez lf 1 0 0 0 Brinson dh 2 0 0 0 Jo.Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 N.Frtes ph 1 0 0 0 Y.Tomas rf 1 0 0 0 C.Scott ph 1 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 3 0 0 0 Hrrison rf 2 1 1 1 J.Cluff ss 1 0 0 0 J.Blday rf 2 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 2 0 0 0 M.Serra cf 1 0 1 0 C.Tocci cf 1 0 0 0 K.Msner pr 2 0 1 0 Y.Gomes c 3 0 1 0 Le.Diaz 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Reetz c 1 0 1 0 Encrncn 1b 1 0 0 0 Swihart dh 3 0 0 0 Wallach c 3 0 0 0 Ja.Noll ph 1 0 0 0 Nvrreto c 1 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Dnand 3b 1 0 0 0 L.Marte 3b 2 0 0 0 Burdick lf 2 0 0 0 B.Mller lf 2 0 1 0

Washington 000 010 000 – 1 Miami 000 100 000 – 1

E_Corbin (1). DP_Washington 0, Miami 1. LOB_Washington 7, Miami 9. 2B_Stevenson (2), Berti (2), Misner (1). HR_Harrison (1). SB_Robles (4), Stevenson (4), Miller (1). CS_Misner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Corbin 3 2 0 0 2 3 Avilan 1 1 1 1 1 1 Hand 1 1 0 0 1 2 McFarland 1 0 0 0 1 1 Suero 1 1 0 0 1 1 Finnegan 1 1 0 0 0 1 Cronin 1 0 0 0 0 0

Miami Alcantara 3 1-3 0 0 0 5 4 Hoyt 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 Bender 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Bass 1 0 0 0 1 1 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0 Curtiss 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Alcantara, Hoyt.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Brian Knigh.

T_2:54. A_1,198

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.