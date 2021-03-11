Marlins 1, Nationals 1

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|
|V.Rbles cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Berti ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|L.Grcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Dvers pr
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stvnson rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Is.Diaz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Trner ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brinson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Frtes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Tomas rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Scott ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwrbr lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrrison rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Cluff ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Blday rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Cstro 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Serra cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Tocci cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Msner pr
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Y.Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Le.Diaz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Reetz c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Encrncn 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swihart dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Noll ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nvrreto c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Dnand 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|L.Marte 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Burdick lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|B.Mller lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Washington
|000
|010
|000
|–
|1
|Miami
|000
|100
|000
|–
|1
E_Corbin (1). DP_Washington 0, Miami 1. LOB_Washington 7, Miami 9. 2B_Stevenson (2), Berti (2), Misner (1). HR_Harrison (1). SB_Robles (4), Stevenson (4), Miller (1). CS_Misner (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Avilan
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hand
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|McFarland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Suero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Finnegan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cronin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara
|3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|Hoyt
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bender
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bass
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Curtiss
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Alcantara, Hoyt.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Brian Knigh.
T_2:54. A_1,198
