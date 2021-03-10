Marlins 4, Astros 4

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|2
|
|C.Crrea ss
|3
|0
|3
|2
|
|S.Marte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Je.Pena ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brinson pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Tcker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dckrson dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Sza Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Encrncn ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Altve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Brntley lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Le.Diaz 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Dwson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Coper rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|M.Serra rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ab.Toro 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Al.Diaz 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|J.Dvers ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Grcia 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Dvall lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Qintana c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hrrison lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kor.Lee c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chsholm 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Is.Diaz ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Myers cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Alfro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|De Goti dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sa.Leon c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Daniels ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Rojas ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Berti 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Houston
|031
|000
|000
|–
|4
|Miami
|102
|000
|100
|–
|4
E_Pop (1). DP_Houston 0, Miami 1. LOB_Houston 8, Miami 6. 2B_Diaz (2), De Goti (1), Marte (2), Cooper (2), Berti (1). SB_Harrison (1). CS_Encarnacion (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urquidy
|2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Cishek H, 1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Solomon H, 1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Conine BS, 0-1
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|LaRue
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rogers
|2
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Bleier
|1
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Neidert
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Pop
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cimber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Balk_Urquidy.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Mike Estabroo.
T_3:07. A_1,255
