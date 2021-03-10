Marlins 4, Astros 4

Houston Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 10 4 Totals 33 4 7 2 C.Crrea ss 3 0 3 2 S.Marte cf 3 0 1 0 Je.Pena ph 2 0 0 0 Brinson pr 2 0 0 0 K.Tcker rf 2 0 0 0 Dckrson dh 3 1 2 0 Sza Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 Encrncn ph 1 0 1 0 J.Altve 2b 4 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 2 1 0 0 Brntley lf 3 0 1 0 Le.Diaz 1b 1 0 0 0 R.Dwson lf 1 0 0 0 G.Coper rf 2 0 1 1 Gurriel 1b 3 2 1 0 M.Serra rf 2 0 0 0 Ab.Toro 1b 0 0 0 0 Andrson 3b 3 0 1 1 Al.Diaz 3b 2 1 2 0 J.Dvers ss 1 0 0 0 R.Grcia 3b 1 0 0 0 A.Dvall lf 3 0 0 0 Qintana c 3 0 1 1 Hrrison lf 0 0 0 0 Kor.Lee c 1 0 0 0 Chsholm 2b 2 0 0 0 M.Straw cf 3 0 1 0 Is.Diaz ph 2 0 0 0 J.Myers cf 1 0 0 0 J.Alfro c 2 0 0 0 De Goti dh 2 1 1 1 Sa.Leon c 2 0 0 0 Daniels ph 2 0 0 0 M.Rojas ss 1 1 0 0 J.Berti 3b 1 1 1 0

Houston 031 000 000 – 4 Miami 102 000 100 – 4

E_Pop (1). DP_Houston 0, Miami 1. LOB_Houston 8, Miami 6. 2B_Diaz (2), De Goti (1), Marte (2), Cooper (2), Berti (1). SB_Harrison (1). CS_Encarnacion (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Urquidy 2 1-3 3 3 3 1 3 Cishek H, 1 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 Solomon H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 3 Conine BS, 0-1 2 2 1 1 0 1 LaRue 1 0 0 0 2 0

Miami Rogers 2 1-3 5 3 3 1 5 Bleier 1 2-3 4 1 1 0 0 Neidert 3 1 0 0 1 4 Pop 1 0 0 0 1 1 Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 1

Balk_Urquidy.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Mike Estabroo.

T_3:07. A_1,255

