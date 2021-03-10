Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Marlins 4, Astros 4

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 9:26 pm
< a min read
      
Houston Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 10 4 Totals 33 4 7 2
C.Crrea ss 3 0 3 2 S.Marte cf 3 0 1 0
Je.Pena ph 2 0 0 0 Brinson pr 2 0 0 0
K.Tcker rf 2 0 0 0 Dckrson dh 3 1 2 0
Sza Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 Encrncn ph 1 0 1 0
J.Altve 2b 4 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 2 1 0 0
Brntley lf 3 0 1 0 Le.Diaz 1b 1 0 0 0
R.Dwson lf 1 0 0 0 G.Coper rf 2 0 1 1
Gurriel 1b 3 2 1 0 M.Serra rf 2 0 0 0
Ab.Toro 1b 0 0 0 0 Andrson 3b 3 0 1 1
Al.Diaz 3b 2 1 2 0 J.Dvers ss 1 0 0 0
R.Grcia 3b 1 0 0 0 A.Dvall lf 3 0 0 0
Qintana c 3 0 1 1 Hrrison lf 0 0 0 0
Kor.Lee c 1 0 0 0 Chsholm 2b 2 0 0 0
M.Straw cf 3 0 1 0 Is.Diaz ph 2 0 0 0
J.Myers cf 1 0 0 0 J.Alfro c 2 0 0 0
De Goti dh 2 1 1 1 Sa.Leon c 2 0 0 0
Daniels ph 2 0 0 0 M.Rojas ss 1 1 0 0
J.Berti 3b 1 1 1 0
Houston 031 000 000 4
Miami 102 000 100 4

E_Pop (1). DP_Houston 0, Miami 1. LOB_Houston 8, Miami 6. 2B_Diaz (2), De Goti (1), Marte (2), Cooper (2), Berti (1). SB_Harrison (1). CS_Encarnacion (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Urquidy 2 1-3 3 3 3 1 3
Cishek H, 1 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3
Solomon H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 3
Conine BS, 0-1 2 2 1 1 0 1
LaRue 1 0 0 0 2 0
Miami
Rogers 2 1-3 5 3 3 1 5
Bleier 1 2-3 4 1 1 0 0
Neidert 3 1 0 0 1 4
Pop 1 0 0 0 1 1
Cimber 1 0 0 0 0 1

Balk_Urquidy.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Mike Estabroo.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_3:07. A_1,255

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 C2ISR Week
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinates thousands of people