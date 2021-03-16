Marlins 4, Nationals 3

Miami Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 4 5 4 Totals 33 3 7 3 J.Berti ss 1 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 3 1 1 1 Alvarez ss 0 0 0 0 Hrrison ph 1 0 1 0 Brinson rf 3 1 1 0 Barrera c 1 0 0 0 J.Blday rf 1 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 2 0 0 0 A.Dvall dh 4 1 1 2 J.Mrcer ph 1 0 0 0 Hrrison cf 3 0 0 0 Ju.Soto rf 3 0 0 0 B.Mller cf 1 0 0 0 Y.Tomas lf 1 0 0 0 Le.Diaz 1b 2 1 0 0 Jo.Bell 1b 3 1 2 1 De.Sims 3b 1 0 0 0 Ja.Noll 1b 1 0 0 0 Wallach c 3 0 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 2 1 2 0 Nvrreto c 1 0 0 0 L.Grcia 2b 1 0 0 0 Is.Diaz 2b 2 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 3 0 1 1 L.Marte 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Tocci pr 1 0 0 0 J.Dnand 3b 4 1 1 1 Y.Gomes c 3 0 0 0 M.Serra lf 3 0 1 1 C.Wlson cf 1 0 0 0 Burdick lf 1 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 3 0 0 0 P.Crbin sp 1 0 0 0 Sanchez ph 2 0 0 0

Miami 003 100 000 – 4 Washington 000 111 000 – 3

DP_Miami 1, Washington 0. LOB_Miami 5, Washington 5. 2B_Harrison (2), Schwarber (1). HR_Duvall (2), Dunand (1), Robles (2), Bell (2). SB_Berti (2). CS_Sierra (1), Turner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami Rogers W, 2-0 4 4 1 1 1 5 Curtiss H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 2 Holloway H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Detwiler H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Campbell S, 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 4

Washington Corbin L, 0-1 3 2-3 4 4 4 4 2 McGowin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hudson 1 0 0 0 0 3 Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 1 McFarland 1 0 0 0 0 1 Harper 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Guerra (Alvarez).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Angel Hernande.

T_2:42. A_1,505

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.