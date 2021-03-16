Marlins 4, Nationals 3

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|
|J.Berti ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alvarez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrrison ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brinson rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Barrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Blday rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Trner ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Dvall dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|J.Mrcer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrrison cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ju.Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Mller cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Tomas lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Le.Diaz 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Bell 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|De.Sims 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Noll 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Cstro 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Nvrreto c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Grcia 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Is.Diaz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwrbr lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|L.Marte 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Tocci pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Dnand 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Y.Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Serra lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Wlson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Burdick lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|P.Crbin sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sanchez ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|003
|100
|000
|–
|4
|Washington
|000
|111
|000
|–
|3
DP_Miami 1, Washington 0. LOB_Miami 5, Washington 5. 2B_Harrison (2), Schwarber (1). HR_Duvall (2), Dunand (1), Robles (2), Bell (2). SB_Berti (2). CS_Sierra (1), Turner (1).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rogers W, 2-0
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Curtiss H, 2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Holloway H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Detwiler H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Campbell S, 1-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2
|McGowin
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hudson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Guerra
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McFarland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Harper
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Guerra (Alvarez).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Angel Hernande.
T_2:42. A_1,505
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments