Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Marlins 4, Nationals 3

By The Associated Press
March 16, 2021 9:04 pm
< a min read
      
Miami Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 5 4 Totals 33 3 7 3
J.Berti ss 1 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 3 1 1 1
Alvarez ss 0 0 0 0 Hrrison ph 1 0 1 0
Brinson rf 3 1 1 0 Barrera c 1 0 0 0
J.Blday rf 1 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 2 0 0 0
A.Dvall dh 4 1 1 2 J.Mrcer ph 1 0 0 0
Hrrison cf 3 0 0 0 Ju.Soto rf 3 0 0 0
B.Mller cf 1 0 0 0 Y.Tomas lf 1 0 0 0
Le.Diaz 1b 2 1 0 0 Jo.Bell 1b 3 1 2 1
De.Sims 3b 1 0 0 0 Ja.Noll 1b 1 0 0 0
Wallach c 3 0 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 2 1 2 0
Nvrreto c 1 0 0 0 L.Grcia 2b 1 0 0 0
Is.Diaz 2b 2 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 3 0 1 1
L.Marte 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Tocci pr 1 0 0 0
J.Dnand 3b 4 1 1 1 Y.Gomes c 3 0 0 0
M.Serra lf 3 0 1 1 C.Wlson cf 1 0 0 0
Burdick lf 1 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 3 0 0 0
P.Crbin sp 1 0 0 0
Sanchez ph 2 0 0 0
Miami 003 100 000 4
Washington 000 111 000 3

DP_Miami 1, Washington 0. LOB_Miami 5, Washington 5. 2B_Harrison (2), Schwarber (1). HR_Duvall (2), Dunand (1), Robles (2), Bell (2). SB_Berti (2). CS_Sierra (1), Turner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Rogers W, 2-0 4 4 1 1 1 5
Curtiss H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 2
Holloway H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Detwiler H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Campbell S, 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 4
Washington
Corbin L, 0-1 3 2-3 4 4 4 4 2
McGowin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hudson 1 0 0 0 0 3
Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 1
McFarland 1 0 0 0 0 1
Harper 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Guerra (Alvarez).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Angel Hernande.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

T_2:42. A_1,505

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 AWS Pi Week 2021
3|15 Esri Partner Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen provides official signature for printing of new currency