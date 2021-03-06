Trending:
Marquette 66, Xavier 59

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 11:23 pm
XAVIER (13-7)

Freemantle 3-9 1-2 8, Jones 0-6 2-2 2, Odom 2-3 1-2 5, Scruggs 7-14 4-4 18, Wilcher 4-9 0-0 10, Kunkel 5-11 0-0 11, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 1-2 1-2 3, Tandy 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-57 9-12 59.

MARQUETTE (13-13)

Cain 5-7 2-2 13, Garcia 4-12 2-4 11, John 2-3 2-2 6, Carton 5-11 6-6 16, McEwen 2-5 0-1 4, Elliott 5-6 0-0 12, Lewis 1-4 0-0 2, Torrence 1-1 0-0 2, Perez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 12-15 66.

Halftime_Marquette 32-24. 3-Point Goals_Xavier 4-24 (Wilcher 2-5, Freemantle 1-3, Kunkel 1-7, Jones 0-2, Tandy 0-2, Scruggs 0-5), Marquette 4-14 (Elliott 2-3, Cain 1-3, Garcia 1-5, McEwen 0-1, Carton 0-2). Rebounds_Xavier 27 (Freemantle, Scruggs 6), Marquette 29 (Cain, Garcia, Carton 7). Assists_Xavier 11 (Odom, Scruggs, Kunkel 3), Marquette 14 (John, McEwen 4). Total Fouls_Xavier 18, Marquette 16. A_1,800 (17,500).

