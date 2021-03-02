On Air: Federal News Network program
Marquette 77, DePaul 71

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 11:26 pm
MARQUETTE (11-13)

Cain 3-9 3-4 9, Garcia 4-8 4-4 12, Lewis 2-4 1-2 5, Carton 7-12 5-7 20, Elliott 4-8 1-2 11, McEwen 3-5 4-4 12, Perez 3-6 1-2 8, Torrence 0-2 0-0 0, John 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 19-25 77.

DEPAUL (4-13)

Hall 0-2 1-4 1, Paulicap 8-12 4-4 20, Weems 4-8 3-3 12, Moore 4-16 0-0 9, Salnave 6-14 0-0 13, Jones 4-11 0-0 8, McCauley 2-6 0-0 6, Elvis 1-2 0-0 2, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-71 8-11 71.

Halftime_36-36. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 6-23 (McEwen 2-3, Elliott 2-5, Perez 1-3, Carton 1-4, Garcia 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Torrence 0-2, Cain 0-4), DePaul 5-21 (McCauley 2-5, Weems 1-1, Salnave 1-3, Moore 1-9, Hall 0-1, Jones 0-2). Rebounds_Marquette 32 (Cain 9), DePaul 34 (Weems 10). Assists_Marquette 11 (McEwen 4), DePaul 12 (Moore 6). Total Fouls_Marquette 14, DePaul 23.

