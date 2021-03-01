On Air: This Just In
Marquette seeks revenge on DePaul

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 3:30 pm
Marquette (11-13, 6-11) vs. DePaul (4-12, 2-12)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette seeks revenge on DePaul after dropping the first matchup in Milwaukee. The teams last met on Jan. 23, when the Blue Demons outshot Marquette 41.1 percent to 35.5 percent and hit 10 more foul shots on the way to a 68-61 victory.

STEPPING UP: The Golden Eagles have been led by Dawson Garcia and D.J. Carton. Garcia is averaging 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds while Carton is putting up 12.4 points per game. The Blue Demons have been led by Charlie Moore and Javon Freeman-Liberty. Moore has averaged 12 points while Freeman-Liberty has put up 10.1 points per contest.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Moore has made or assisted on 46 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Golden Eagles are 0-8 when they score 63 points or fewer and 11-5 when they exceed 63 points. The Blue Demons are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 62 points and 4-3 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: DePaul has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 58 points while giving up 68.4.

DID YOU KNOW: DePaul is ranked second among Big East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.3 percent. The Blue Demons have averaged 12.1 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

