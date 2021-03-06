Marshall 75, Charlotte 66

CHARLOTTE (9-15)
Rissetto 0-3 0-0 0, Cannon 0-0 0-0 0, Matos 1-5 0-0 3, Shepherd 7-12 5-8 20, Young 6-15 1-2 15, B.Williams 4-11 1-2 11, Threadgill 1-3 1-2 3, Garcia 6-13 0-0 14. Totals 25-62 8-14 66.
MARSHALL (15-6)
Beyers 1-3 2-2 4, J.Williams 4-11 2-2 11, Kinsey 8-19 6-6 23, Taylor 8-14 2-2 21, West 2-2 0-0 6, Anochili-Killen 1-4 2-2 4, Early 2-5 0-0 6, Miladinovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 14-14 75.
Halftime_34-34. 3-Point Goals_Charlotte 8-17 (B.Williams 2-2, Garcia 2-4, Young 2-4, Shepherd 1-2, Matos 1-3, Threadgill 0-2), Marshall 9-24 (Taylor 3-6, West 2-2, Early 2-5, Kinsey 1-3, J.Williams 1-5, Anochili-Killen 0-1, Beyers 0-1, Miladinovic 0-1). Rebounds_Charlotte 33 (Garcia 11), Marshall 31 (Kinsey 8). Assists_Charlotte 6 (Shepherd, Threadgill 2), Marshall 11 (Taylor 4). Total Fouls_Charlotte 17, Marshall 14. A_1,145 (9,048).
