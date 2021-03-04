Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Martin scores 24 to lift Monmouth past Rider 77-74 in OT

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 7:16 pm
< a min read
      

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Melik Martin had a career-high 24 points as Monmouth narrowly beat Rider 77-74 in overtime on Thursday.

Martin made 10 of 12 shots.

George Papas had 17 points for Monmouth (11-7, 11-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Deion Hammond added 14 points and Marcus McClary had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Dwight Murray Jr. had 21 points for the Broncs (5-15, 5-12). Allen Powell added 11 points and Christian Ings had seven rebounds and seven assists.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 Protecting Federal Mobile App Supply...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday