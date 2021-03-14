On Air: This Just In!
Martínez nets late as Inter snatches 2-1 win at Torino

By DANIELLA MATAR
March 14, 2021 12:14 pm
1 min read
      

MILAN (AP) — Lautaro Martínez scored a late winner to help league leader Inter Milan snatch a 2-1 win at relegation-threatened Torino in Serie A on Sunday.

Martínez netted five minutes from time after Antonio Sanabria had cancelled out Romelu Lukaku’s opener from the penalty spot

Inter moved nine points above second-place AC Milan, which was playing Napoli later. Nine-time defending champion Juventus was also playing later, at Cagliari.

Torino remained two points from safety, although it has played fewer matches than the teams around it.

Inter dominated possession in Turin but struggled to carve out opportunities and didn’t have a shot on target in the first half.

It was Torino that came closest to scoring first when Lyanco headed a free kick onto the right post and Lukaku had to clear off the line.

Inter broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute when Torino defender Armando Izzo clattered into Martínez and Lukaku drilled the resulting penalty into the bottom right corner for his 19th goal of the season.

That seemed to give Inter confidence but Torino leveled against the run of play eight minutes later. Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanović managed to parry Simone Zaza’s effort in a goalmouth scramble, following a corner, but Sanabria tapped in the rebound.

Just as it appeared that Inter would have to settle for a point, Alexis Sánchez floated in a ball over the top for Martínez to head into the bottom right corner.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

