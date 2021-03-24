Maryland 100, Alabama 64

ALABAMA (17-10)
Copeland 2-5 1-2 5, Walker 9-16 1-1 23, Abrams 2-5 1-2 5, Barber 1-4 0-0 3, Lewis 2-9 3-5 8, Craig Cruce 1-2 2-2 5, Gordon 1-3 0-0 2, Rice 1-3 2-2 5, Sutton 4-7 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-54 10-14 64
MARYLAND (26-2)
Bibby 3-6 1-2 9, Collins 6-10 0-0 13, Benzan 3-5 1-1 9, Miller 5-10 2-2 13, Owusu 5-8 0-1 10, Masonius 7-8 2-2 16, Reese 8-12 3-4 19, Styles 4-6 0-1 8, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Kozlova 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 42-68 9-13 100
|Alabama
|9
|16
|21
|18
|—
|64
|Maryland
|30
|24
|25
|21
|—
|100
3-Point Goals_Alabama 8-24 (Walker 4-11, Abrams 0-1, Barber 1-3, Lewis 1-4, Craig Cruce 1-2, Gordon 0-1, Rice 1-2), Maryland 7-17 (Bibby 2-4, Collins 1-2, Benzan 2-3, Miller 1-3, Masonius 0-1, Reese 0-1, Young 0-1, Kozlova 1-2). Assists_Alabama 13 (Barber 3), Maryland 22 (Owusu 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Alabama 24 (Copeland 2-7), Maryland 37 (Masonius 3-5). Total Fouls_Alabama 13, Maryland 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments