Maryland 98, Mount St. Mary’s 45

MOUNT ST. MARY’S (17-7)

Rebecca Lee 3-5 1-2 7, Agentowicz 1-6 0-0 3, Bresee 0-10 5-6 5, Harrison 3-11 0-0 8, Taylor 3-7 0-0 8, Birkhead 3-15 0-0 8, Hunt 1-4 0-0 2, Jada Lee 0-1 1-2 1, Pelaia 0-0 0-0 0, Tomasetti 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-61 7-10 45

MARYLAND (25-2)

Bibby 5-11 2-3 13, Collins 3-6 6-6 12, Benzan 2-3 0-0 5, Miller 7-11 4-4 19, Owusu 8-13 3-4 20, Masonius 2-4 1-2 5, Reese 2-8 7-9 11, Styles 3-5 2-2 8, Young 0-2 0-0 0, Kozlova 2-2 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-65 25-30 98

Mount St. Mary’s 18 4 11 12 — 45 Maryland 28 25 22 23 — 98

3-Point Goals_Mount St. Mary’s 8-36 (Agentowicz 1-4, Bresee 0-4, Harrison 2-10, Taylor 2-6, Birkhead 2-11, Tomasetti 1-1), Maryland 5-13 (Bibby 1-3, Collins 0-1, Benzan 1-2, Miller 1-3, Owusu 1-1, Young 0-2, Kozlova 1-1). Assists_Mount St. Mary’s 11 (Harrison 4), Maryland 21 (Owusu 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Mount St. Mary’s 31 (Hunt 4-6), Maryland 49 (Owusu 4-8). Total Fouls_Mount St. Mary’s 20, Maryland 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

