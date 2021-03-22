Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Maryland 98, Mount St. Mary’s 45

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 7:03 pm
< a min read
      

MOUNT ST. MARY’S (17-7)

Rebecca Lee 3-5 1-2 7, Agentowicz 1-6 0-0 3, Bresee 0-10 5-6 5, Harrison 3-11 0-0 8, Taylor 3-7 0-0 8, Birkhead 3-15 0-0 8, Hunt 1-4 0-0 2, Jada Lee 0-1 1-2 1, Pelaia 0-0 0-0 0, Tomasetti 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-61 7-10 45

MARYLAND (25-2)

Bibby 5-11 2-3 13, Collins 3-6 6-6 12, Benzan 2-3 0-0 5, Miller 7-11 4-4 19, Owusu 8-13 3-4 20, Masonius 2-4 1-2 5, Reese 2-8 7-9 11, Styles 3-5 2-2 8, Young 0-2 0-0 0, Kozlova 2-2 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-65 25-30 98

Mount St. Mary’s 18 4 11 12 45
Maryland 28 25 22 23 98

3-Point Goals_Mount St. Mary’s 8-36 (Agentowicz 1-4, Bresee 0-4, Harrison 2-10, Taylor 2-6, Birkhead 2-11, Tomasetti 1-1), Maryland 5-13 (Bibby 1-3, Collins 0-1, Benzan 1-2, Miller 1-3, Owusu 1-1, Young 0-2, Kozlova 1-1). Assists_Mount St. Mary’s 11 (Harrison 4), Maryland 21 (Owusu 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Mount St. Mary’s 31 (Hunt 4-6), Maryland 49 (Owusu 4-8). Total Fouls_Mount St. Mary’s 20, Maryland 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Webinar Series: Change Simple...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors with the Defense Logistics Agency prepare boxes of vaccines for the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower