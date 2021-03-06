Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mass.-Lowell 79, UMBC 77

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 4:20 pm
< a min read
      

MASS.-LOWELL (11-11)

Al.Blunt 0-3 0-0 0, Boudie 0-0 0-0 0, Withers 9-16 1-2 28, Daley 2-5 0-0 4, Noel 7-13 6-6 22, Thomas 4-5 0-0 10, Brooks 3-6 1-2 7, An.Blunt 3-6 1-1 7, Jordan-Thomas 0-1 1-2 1, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 10-13 79.

UMBC (14-6)

Spasojevic 3-7 2-2 8, Horvath 3-10 2-3 8, Eytle-Rock 5-10 7-9 18, Owens 5-9 0-2 13, Rogers 4-6 2-2 13, Akin 2-3 0-1 4, Kennedy 1-6 2-2 5, Boonyasith 3-5 0-0 8, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 15-21 77.

Halftime_UMBC 40-28. 3-Point Goals_Mass.-Lowell 13-27 (Withers 9-13, Thomas 2-3, Noel 2-4, An.Blunt 0-2, Daley 0-2, Al.Blunt 0-3), UMBC 10-21 (Rogers 3-4, Owens 3-6, Boonyasith 2-3, Kennedy 1-2, Eytle-Rock 1-4, Horvath 0-2). Rebounds_Mass.-Lowell 23 (Withers 6), UMBC 29 (Horvath 10). Assists_Mass.-Lowell 11 (Daley, Noel 4), UMBC 10 (Eytle-Rock 3). Total Fouls_Mass.-Lowell 20, UMBC 16.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday