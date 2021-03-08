Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mays not returning as SMU women’s coach after 5 seasons

By The Associated Press
March 8, 2021 8:40 pm
< a min read
      

DALLAS (AP) — SMU coach Travis Mays will not return next season after compiling a 58-50 record over five seasons.

Athletic director Rick Hart said Monday night that he had decided not to renew Mays’ contract.

“The on-court record of our teams did not reach the level of success we hoped for our program,” Hart said.

The Mustangs, whose last NCAA Tournament appearance was in 2008, lost all six games they played this season. The last was Dec. 20, before the team decided not to play any more games because of health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Mays played three seasons in the NBA after being a two-time Southwest Conference player of the year at Texas. He guided SMU to only one postseason appearance, a berth in the 2017 Women’s NIT.

When hired in 2016, Mays replaced Rhonda Rompola, who had been head coach for 25 seasons and at the time had been part of 35 of the program’s 40 seasons. Rompola led the Mustangs to seven NCAA Tournaments, the last in the season they had a program-record 24 wins.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Wildlife inspector helps rescue sea turtles