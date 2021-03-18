Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

McDavid has goal and 2 assists, Oilers beat Flames 7-3

By The Associated Press
March 18, 2021 12:58 am
< a min read
      

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 7-3 on Wednesday night to split the two-game series.

McDavid has 18 goals and leads the NHL with 38 assists and 56 points.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jesse Puljujarvi, Dominik Kahun, Darnell Nurse, Zack Kassian and Alex Chiasson also scored to help the Oilers rebound from a 4-3 loss Monday night in the series opener.

Tyson Barrie had a career-high four assists, and Leon Draisaitl had three for the Oilers. Mike Smith made 30 saves.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund and Johnny Gaudreau scored for Calgary in the Flames’ first loss since Darryl Sutter returned as coach. Sutter directed the Flames to three straight victories after taking over for the fired Geoff Ward.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Winnipeg on Thursday and Saturday nights.

Flames: At Toronto on Friday and Saturday nights.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 AWS Pi Week 2021
3|15 Esri Partner Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Another first: Perseverance captures the sounds of driving on Mars