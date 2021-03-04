On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
McGhee scores 16 to lead Liberty over Kennesaw State in ASUN

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 5:17 pm
< a min read
      

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 16 points as Liberty topped Kennesaw State 69-59 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament on Thursday.

Kyle Rode had 15 points for Liberty (21-5). Chris Parker added 12 points and Drake Dobbs had 11.

Terrell Burden scored a career-high 27 points and had seven rebounds for the Owls (5-19). Chris Youngblood added 15 points and Alex Peterson had 11 points, 12 rebounds and five steals.

Spencer Rodgers, whose 17 points per game coming into the contest led the Owls, was held to only four points on 1-of-13 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

