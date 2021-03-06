Trending:
Meeks scores 31 to carry Bucknell over Lafayette 92-84

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 5:29 pm
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — John Meeks had 31 points and 11 rebounds as Bucknell defeated Lafayette 92-84 in the Patriot League Conference tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.

Meeks hit 10 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Xander Rice had 19 points for Bucknell (5-6). Andrew Funk added 14 points, and Walter Ellis had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Justin Jaworski had 28 points for the Leopards (9-6). E.J. Stephens added 22 points. Neal Quinn had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

