Memphis 71, Dayton 60

By The Associated Press
March 20, 2021 2:00 pm
DAYTON (0-1)

Amzil 5-10 0-1 11, Tshimanga 2-2 1-4 5, Brea 3-5 0-1 7, Crutcher 3-10 0-0 6, Watson 5-11 2-2 13, Nwokeji 1-4 0-0 2, Weaver 6-8 0-0 16. Totals 25-50 3-8 60.

MEMPHIS (1-0)

Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Cisse 3-3 0-3 6, Ellis 1-7 0-0 3, Nolley 8-20 1-2 21, Quinones 5-7 2-2 15, Jeffries 4-8 2-3 10, Baugh 0-1 0-0 0, Dandridge 2-7 0-2 4, Hardaway 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 5-12 71.

Halftime_Dayton 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Dayton 7-21 (Weaver 4-4, Brea 1-2, Amzil 1-4, Watson 1-6, Nwokeji 0-2, Crutcher 0-3), Memphis 10-26 (Nolley 4-11, Quinones 3-5, Williams 2-2, Ellis 1-5, Jeffries 0-3). Rebounds_Dayton 22 (Amzil 8), Memphis 40 (Quinones 10). Assists_Dayton 9 (Crutcher, Watson 3), Memphis 18 (Nolley, Jeffries 5). Total Fouls_Dayton 13, Memphis 11.

