On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Memphis looks to extend streak vs USF

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 3:30 pm
1 min read
      

Memphis (14-6, 10-3) vs. South Florida (8-10, 4-8)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks for its sixth straight conference win against South Florida. Memphis’ last AAC loss came against the SMU Mustangs 67-65 on Jan. 28. South Florida lost 98-52 to Houston in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: South Florida’s David Collins, Alexis Yetna and Justin Brown have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.LIKEABLE LANDERS: Landers Nolley II has connected on 38.1 percent of the 126 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also converted 83.7 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

STREAK STATS: South Florida has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 55.5 points while giving up 67.5.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tigers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulls. South Florida has 36 assists on 61 field goals (59 percent) over its previous three contests while Memphis has assists on 51 of 71 field goals (71.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Memphis defense has allowed only 62.6 points per game to opponents, which is the 19th-best mark in the country. The South Florida offense has put up just 66.3 points through 18 games (ranked 270th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Leadership Development for Executive...
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday