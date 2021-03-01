On Air: This Just In
MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 3:53 pm
< a min read
      

FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

1. Gonzaga (31) 24-0 799 1
2. Michigan (1) 18-1 764 3
3. Baylor 18-1 733 2
4. Illinois 670 670 4
5. West Virginia 576 576 13
6. Alabama 19-6 576 7
7. Houston 20-3 556 10
8. Iowa 18-7 554 12
9. Villanova 15-4 541 6
10. Ohio State 18-7 517 5
11. Florida State 14-4 485 9
12. Creighton 17-6 385 11
13. Arkansas 19-5 376 20
14. Kansas 18-8 359 19
15. Oklahoma 14-7 323 8
16. Texas 14-7 252 16
17. Oklahoma State 16-6 248 21
18. Texas Tech 15-8 240 17
19. Virginia Tech 15-5 224 15
20. Virginia 15-6 217 14
21. San Diego State 19-4 183 25
22. Loyola-Chicago 21-4 179 22
23. Purdue 16-8 130 NR
24. Southern California 19-6 119 18
25. Oregon 16-5 98 23

Dropped out: No. 24 Wisconsin (16-9).

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin (16-9) 43; Colorado (19-7) 43; UCLA (17-6) 25; Brigham Young (19-5) 25; Wichita State (13-4) 21; Maryland (15-10) 21; Drake (24-3) 19; Clemson (15-5) 18; Florida (13-6) 14; Connecticut (12-6) 14; Missouri (14-7) 12; Belmont (24-3) 11; Tennessee (16-7) 9; Winthrop (20-1) 6; North Carolina (15-8) 6; Rutgers (13-9) 3; Xavier (13-5) 2; Louisville (13-5) 2; Toledo (19-6) 1; St. Bonaventure (13-3) 1; Michigan State (13-10) 1.

