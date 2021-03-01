FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:
|1. Gonzaga (31)
|24-0
|799
|1
|2. Michigan (1)
|18-1
|764
|3
|3. Baylor
|18-1
|733
|2
|4. Illinois
|670
|670
|4
|5. West Virginia
|576
|576
|13
|6. Alabama
|19-6
|576
|7
|7. Houston
|20-3
|556
|10
|8. Iowa
|18-7
|554
|12
|9. Villanova
|15-4
|541
|6
|10. Ohio State
|18-7
|517
|5
|11. Florida State
|14-4
|485
|9
|12. Creighton
|17-6
|385
|11
|13. Arkansas
|19-5
|376
|20
|14. Kansas
|18-8
|359
|19
|15. Oklahoma
|14-7
|323
|8
|16. Texas
|14-7
|252
|16
|17. Oklahoma State
|16-6
|248
|21
|18. Texas Tech
|15-8
|240
|17
|19. Virginia Tech
|15-5
|224
|15
|20. Virginia
|15-6
|217
|14
|21. San Diego State
|19-4
|183
|25
|22. Loyola-Chicago
|21-4
|179
|22
|23. Purdue
|16-8
|130
|NR
|24. Southern California
|19-6
|119
|18
|25. Oregon
|16-5
|98
|23
Dropped out: No. 24 Wisconsin (16-9).
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin (16-9) 43; Colorado (19-7) 43; UCLA (17-6) 25; Brigham Young (19-5) 25; Wichita State (13-4) 21; Maryland (15-10) 21; Drake (24-3) 19; Clemson (15-5) 18; Florida (13-6) 14; Connecticut (12-6) 14; Missouri (14-7) 12; Belmont (24-3) 11; Tennessee (16-7) 9; Winthrop (20-1) 6; North Carolina (15-8) 6; Rutgers (13-9) 3; Xavier (13-5) 2; Louisville (13-5) 2; Toledo (19-6) 1; St. Bonaventure (13-3) 1; Michigan State (13-10) 1.
