On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mercer 62, Wofford 61

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 7:25 pm
< a min read
      

MERCER (17-10)

Glisson 3-5 0-0 6, Haase 4-8 0-1 9, Alvarez 6-13 1-1 13, Cummings 1-8 0-0 2, Gary 5-9 0-0 14, Ayers 7-12 1-1 16, Robertson 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 27-59 2-3 62.

WOFFORD (15-9)

Jones 8-10 0-0 16, Hollowell 2-9 0-0 6, Larson 1-4 0-0 3, Murphy 7-18 3-3 21, Safford 2-8 0-0 6, Klesmit 2-7 0-0 5, Mack 1-1 2-2 4, Godwin 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 5-5 61.

Halftime_Mercer 40-23. 3-Point Goals_Mercer 6-18 (Gary 4-7, Ayers 1-2, Haase 1-3, Alvarez 0-1, Robertson 0-2, Cummings 0-3), Wofford 10-36 (Murphy 4-12, Safford 2-4, Hollowell 2-8, Larson 1-3, Klesmit 1-6, Turner 0-1, Patterson 0-2). Rebounds_Mercer 31 (Cummings 8), Wofford 25 (Larson, Murphy 5). Assists_Mercer 9 (Alvarez 6), Wofford 13 (Larson 4). Total Fouls_Mercer 9, Wofford 13.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday