Mercer 62, Wofford 61

MERCER (17-10)
Glisson 3-5 0-0 6, Haase 4-8 0-1 9, Alvarez 6-13 1-1 13, Cummings 1-8 0-0 2, Gary 5-9 0-0 14, Ayers 7-12 1-1 16, Robertson 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 27-59 2-3 62.
WOFFORD (15-9)
Jones 8-10 0-0 16, Hollowell 2-9 0-0 6, Larson 1-4 0-0 3, Murphy 7-18 3-3 21, Safford 2-8 0-0 6, Klesmit 2-7 0-0 5, Mack 1-1 2-2 4, Godwin 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 5-5 61.
Halftime_Mercer 40-23. 3-Point Goals_Mercer 6-18 (Gary 4-7, Ayers 1-2, Haase 1-3, Alvarez 0-1, Robertson 0-2, Cummings 0-3), Wofford 10-36 (Murphy 4-12, Safford 2-4, Hollowell 2-8, Larson 1-3, Klesmit 1-6, Turner 0-1, Patterson 0-2). Rebounds_Mercer 31 (Cummings 8), Wofford 25 (Larson, Murphy 5). Assists_Mercer 9 (Alvarez 6), Wofford 13 (Larson 4). Total Fouls_Mercer 9, Wofford 13.
