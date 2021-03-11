Mets 1, Astros 0

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Nimmo lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Jo.Siri cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kha.Lee lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Myers cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Lndor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCrmck rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cnforto rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D L Crz rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Frgas rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sza Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Alnso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pe.Leon lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maxwell 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Jones 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Smith dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ab.Toro 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.McNil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mldnado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Davis 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Stbbs c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.McCnn c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kssnger 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alm Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hnojosa 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Grcia 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fr.Nova 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Je.Pena ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|De Goti ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Shver dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|S.Manea ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|000
|001
|000
|–
|1
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|–
|0
DP_New York 0, Houston 2. LOB_New York 4, Houston 3. HR_Alonso (2).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|deGrom
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Montgomery W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Barnes H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Tarpley H, 2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Zamora S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Pressly
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Solis
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rodriguez L, 0-1
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hartman
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torre.
T_2:28. A_1,534
