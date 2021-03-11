Trending:
Mets 1, Astros 0

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 8:48 pm
< a min read
      
New York Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 6 1 Totals 28 0 1 0
B.Nimmo lf 3 0 2 0 Jo.Siri cf 2 0 0 0
Kha.Lee lf 1 0 0 0 J.Myers cf 1 0 0 0
F.Lndor ss 4 0 0 0 McCrmck rf 2 0 0 0
Cnforto rf 3 0 1 0 D L Crz rf 2 0 0 0
J.Frgas rf 1 0 0 0 Sza Jr. lf 2 0 0 0
P.Alnso 1b 3 1 1 1 Pe.Leon lf 2 0 0 0
Maxwell 1b 1 0 0 0 T.Jones 1b 2 0 1 0
D.Smith dh 4 0 1 0 Ab.Toro 1b 1 0 0 0
J.McNil 2b 3 0 0 0 Mldnado c 2 0 0 0
J.Davis 3b 1 0 0 0 G.Stbbs c 1 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 3 0 1 0 Kssnger 3b 2 0 0 0
Alm Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 Hnojosa 3b 1 0 0 0
R.Grcia 2b 2 0 0 0
Fr.Nova 2b 1 0 0 0
Je.Pena ss 2 0 0 0
De Goti ss 0 0 0 0
C.Shver dh 2 0 0 0
S.Manea ph 1 0 0 0
New York 000 001 000 1
Houston 000 000 000 0

DP_New York 0, Houston 2. LOB_New York 4, Houston 3. HR_Alonso (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
deGrom 3 0 0 0 0 7
Montgomery W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 4
Barnes H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Tarpley H, 2 2 0 0 0 0 2
Zamora S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 2 1
Houston
Greinke 3 2 0 0 0 4
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 1
Solis 1 2 0 0 1 0
Rodriguez L, 0-1 2 1 1 1 1 1
Hartman 2 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torre.

T_2:28. A_1,534

