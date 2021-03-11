Mets 1, Astros 0

New York Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 6 1 Totals 28 0 1 0 B.Nimmo lf 3 0 2 0 Jo.Siri cf 2 0 0 0 Kha.Lee lf 1 0 0 0 J.Myers cf 1 0 0 0 F.Lndor ss 4 0 0 0 McCrmck rf 2 0 0 0 Cnforto rf 3 0 1 0 D L Crz rf 2 0 0 0 J.Frgas rf 1 0 0 0 Sza Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 P.Alnso 1b 3 1 1 1 Pe.Leon lf 2 0 0 0 Maxwell 1b 1 0 0 0 T.Jones 1b 2 0 1 0 D.Smith dh 4 0 1 0 Ab.Toro 1b 1 0 0 0 J.McNil 2b 3 0 0 0 Mldnado c 2 0 0 0 J.Davis 3b 1 0 0 0 G.Stbbs c 1 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 1 0 Kssnger 3b 2 0 0 0 Alm Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 Hnojosa 3b 1 0 0 0 R.Grcia 2b 2 0 0 0 Fr.Nova 2b 1 0 0 0 Je.Pena ss 2 0 0 0 De Goti ss 0 0 0 0 C.Shver dh 2 0 0 0 S.Manea ph 1 0 0 0

New York 000 001 000 – 1 Houston 000 000 000 – 0

DP_New York 0, Houston 2. LOB_New York 4, Houston 3. HR_Alonso (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York deGrom 3 0 0 0 0 7 Montgomery W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 4 Barnes H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 Tarpley H, 2 2 0 0 0 0 2 Zamora S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 2 1

Houston Greinke 3 2 0 0 0 4 Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 1 Solis 1 2 0 0 1 0 Rodriguez L, 0-1 2 1 1 1 1 1 Hartman 2 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torre.

T_2:28. A_1,534

