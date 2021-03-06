Mets 6, Astros 1

|New York
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|20
|1
|3
|1
|
|J.McNil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Siri cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Hager 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pe.Leon cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|F.Lndor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Altve 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muricio ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Fr.Nova 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cnforto rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|K.Tcker rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kha.Lee rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|R.Dwson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Alnso 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Gurriel 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Smith dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|T.Jones 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.McCnn c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Mldnado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Qintana c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Pllar cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ab.Toro 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crwtrng cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Grcia 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alm Jr. lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kssnger ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Smith lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Je.Pena ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Myers lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Daniels lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|D L Crz dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G.Stbbs ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|110
|211
|x
|–
|6
|Houston
|000
|001
|x
|–
|1
E_Mauricio (1), Altuve (1), Pena (1). DP_New York 1, Houston 0. LOB_New York 7, Houston 5. 2B_Alonso 2 (2), McCann (1), Nova (1), Toro (1). 3B_Crow-Armstrong (1). HR_Smith (1). CS_Davis (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|deGrom W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Diaz H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hunter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Montgomery
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Rodriguez
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Martinez
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Hartman
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
Balk_Rodriguez.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Angel Hernande.
T_2:37. A_1,525
