Mets 6, Astros 1

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 5:36 pm
< a min read
      
New York Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 6 10 6 Totals 20 1 3 1
J.McNil 2b 3 0 0 0 Jo.Siri cf 2 0 0 0
J.Hager 2b 1 0 0 0 Pe.Leon cf 1 1 0 0
F.Lndor ss 3 0 0 0 J.Altve 2b 2 0 0 0
Muricio ss 1 0 1 1 Fr.Nova 2b 1 0 1 1
Cnforto rf 2 1 1 0 K.Tcker rf 1 0 0 0
Kha.Lee rf 1 1 0 0 R.Dwson rf 1 0 0 0
P.Alnso 1b 3 0 2 1 Gurriel 1b 1 0 0 0
D.Smith dh 3 1 1 2 T.Jones 1b 1 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 3 2 2 0 Mldnado c 2 0 0 0
J.Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 Qintana c 0 0 0 0
K.Pllar cf 1 0 1 1 Ab.Toro 3b 1 0 1 0
Crwtrng cf 1 1 1 0 R.Grcia 3b 1 0 1 0
Alm Jr. lf 2 0 1 1 Kssnger ss 1 0 0 0
M.Smith lf 1 0 0 0 Je.Pena ss 1 0 0 0
J.Myers lf 1 0 0 0
Daniels lf 1 0 0 0
D L Crz dh 1 0 0 0
G.Stbbs ph 1 0 0 0
New York 110 211 x 6
Houston 000 001 x 1

E_Mauricio (1), Altuve (1), Pena (1). DP_New York 1, Houston 0. LOB_New York 7, Houston 5. 2B_Alonso 2 (2), McCann (1), Nova (1), Toro (1). 3B_Crow-Armstrong (1). HR_Smith (1). CS_Davis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
deGrom W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 1 3
Diaz H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Castro 1 0 0 0 1 0
Hunter 1 1 0 0 0 1
Montgomery 2-3 1 1 0 1 1
Houston
Greinke L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Rodriguez 2 2 1 1 1 5
Martinez 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 0
Hartman 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1

Balk_Rodriguez.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Angel Hernande.

T_2:37. A_1,525

