Mets 8, Astros 3

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|11
|8
|
|J.Altve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Pllar cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Hnojosa 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Lndor ss
|3
|0
|3
|3
|
|Brntley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cnforto rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|R.Grcia lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Alnso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|D.Smith lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Fr.Nova 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.McNil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Tcker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gllorme 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Daniels rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|To.Nido c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alm Jr. cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lcchesi rp
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Qintana 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Jseph ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Cstro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kor.Lee c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jo.Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|De Goti ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|000
|001
|110
|–
|3
|New York
|002
|012
|30x
|–
|8
DP_Houston 2, New York 0. LOB_Houston 7, New York 5. 2B_Pillar (3), Guillorme (1). HR_Bregman (2), Alvarez (1), Alonso (4), Smith 2 (4). SB_Lindor (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Abreu L, 1-1
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Solomon
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Dubin
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Velazquez
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Blanco
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lucchesi W, 1-1
|4
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Loup H, 3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|De La Cruz
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Blevins
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Abreu (McNeil).
WP_Abreu, Blevins.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, David Rackley; Third, Carlos Torre.
T_3:05. A_1,394
