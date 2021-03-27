On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Mets 8, Astros 3

By The Associated Press
March 27, 2021 4:29 pm
< a min read
      
Houston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 33 8 11 8
J.Altve 2b 3 0 0 0 K.Pllar cf 5 2 2 0
Hnojosa 2b 2 0 0 0 F.Lndor ss 3 0 3 3
Brntley lf 3 0 0 0 Cnforto rf 4 1 0 0
R.Grcia lf 1 0 0 0 P.Alnso 1b 4 1 1 2
Bregman 3b 3 1 2 1 D.Smith lf 4 2 2 2
Fr.Nova 3b 1 0 1 0 J.McNil 2b 3 0 0 0
K.Tcker rf 3 0 0 0 Gllorme 3b 2 1 1 0
Daniels rf 1 0 1 1 To.Nido c 3 0 1 1
Alvarez dh 4 1 1 1 Alm Jr. cf 1 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 Lcchesi rp 2 1 1 0
Qintana 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Jseph ph 2 0 0 0
J.Cstro c 3 0 0 0
Kor.Lee c 1 0 1 0
Jo.Siri cf 3 0 0 0
De Goti ss 3 1 2 0
Houston 000 001 110 3
New York 002 012 30x 8

DP_Houston 2, New York 0. LOB_Houston 7, New York 5. 2B_Pillar (3), Guillorme (1). HR_Bregman (2), Alvarez (1), Alonso (4), Smith 2 (4). SB_Lindor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Abreu L, 1-1 3 3 2 2 1 3
Solomon 2 2 1 1 1 2
Dubin 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Velazquez 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 1
Blanco 1 0 0 0 1 2
New York
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 2
Lucchesi W, 1-1 4 2-3 3 1 1 1 4
Loup H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
May 1 1 1 1 0 2
De La Cruz 1 2 1 1 1 1
Blevins 1 2 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Abreu (McNeil).

WP_Abreu, Blevins.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, David Rackley; Third, Carlos Torre.

T_3:05. A_1,394

