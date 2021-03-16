Mets 8, Astros 3

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|7
|
|Jo.Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pe.Leon cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Vllar 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brntley lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|F.Lndor ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gllorme ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Grcia 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Smith lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alm Jr. lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Myers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Alnso 1b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|J.Cstro c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Smith pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|S.Manea c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cnforto dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sza Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.McNil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|McCrmck pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Davis 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|T.Jones 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|J.McCnn c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|De Goti 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Pllar rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Je.Pena ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kssnger ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fr.Nova 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hnojosa 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|001
|002
|000
|–
|3
|New York
|003
|013
|10x
|–
|8
E_De Goti (1). DP_Houston 0, New York 1. LOB_Houston 6, New York 6. 2B_Jones (1), Alonso (4), McNeil (1). HR_Pena (1), Lindor (1), Smith (2), Alonso (3). SB_Smith (3).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Solomon L, 0-1
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Rodriguez BS, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Solis
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|LaRue
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Martinez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|deGrom W, 2-0
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Familia H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Betances H, 1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McWilliams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Betances (Souza Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Brian Knigh.
T_2:58. A_1,351
