On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mets 8, Astros 3

By The Associated Press
March 16, 2021 4:21 pm
< a min read
      
Houston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 34 8 10 7
Jo.Siri cf 3 0 0 0 B.Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0
Pe.Leon cf 1 0 0 0 J.Vllar 3b 1 0 0 0
Brntley lf 3 0 1 0 F.Lndor ss 3 2 2 2
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 Gllorme ss 1 0 0 0
R.Grcia 3b 1 0 0 0 D.Smith lf 3 1 1 3
Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 Alm Jr. lf 1 0 0 0
J.Myers ph 1 0 0 0 P.Alnso 1b 3 1 3 1
J.Cstro c 3 1 1 0 M.Smith pr 0 1 0 0
S.Manea c 1 0 0 0 Cnforto dh 4 0 1 0
Sza Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 J.McNil 2b 4 0 1 1
McCrmck pr 1 1 0 0 J.Davis 3b 3 1 0 0
T.Jones 1b 2 0 1 2 J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0
De Goti 1b 0 0 0 0 K.Pllar rf 3 1 0 0
Je.Pena ss 1 1 1 1
Kssnger ph 2 0 0 0
Fr.Nova 2b 2 0 1 0
Hnojosa 2b 2 0 0 0
Houston 001 002 000 3
New York 003 013 10x 8

E_De Goti (1). DP_Houston 0, New York 1. LOB_Houston 6, New York 6. 2B_Jones (1), Alonso (4), McNeil (1). HR_Pena (1), Lindor (1), Smith (2), Alonso (3). SB_Smith (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Solomon L, 0-1 2 1-3 2 2 2 2 4
Rodriguez BS, 0-1 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Solis 1 2-3 4 4 4 1 0
LaRue 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Martinez 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
deGrom W, 2-0 4 2 1 1 0 6
Familia H, 2 1 1 0 0 2 0
Betances H, 1 1 2 2 2 0 1
May 1 0 0 0 1 3
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 2
McWilliams 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Betances (Souza Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Brian Knigh.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_2:58. A_1,351

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 AWS Pi Week 2021
3|15 Esri Partner Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division's Dam Safety Production Center is overseeing vital dam maintenance