Mets 8, Astros 3

Houston New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 34 8 10 7 Jo.Siri cf 3 0 0 0 B.Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0 Pe.Leon cf 1 0 0 0 J.Vllar 3b 1 0 0 0 Brntley lf 3 0 1 0 F.Lndor ss 3 2 2 2 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 Gllorme ss 1 0 0 0 R.Grcia 3b 1 0 0 0 D.Smith lf 3 1 1 3 Alvarez dh 3 0 0 0 Alm Jr. lf 1 0 0 0 J.Myers ph 1 0 0 0 P.Alnso 1b 3 1 3 1 J.Cstro c 3 1 1 0 M.Smith pr 0 1 0 0 S.Manea c 1 0 0 0 Cnforto dh 4 0 1 0 Sza Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 J.McNil 2b 4 0 1 1 McCrmck pr 1 1 0 0 J.Davis 3b 3 1 0 0 T.Jones 1b 2 0 1 2 J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 De Goti 1b 0 0 0 0 K.Pllar rf 3 1 0 0 Je.Pena ss 1 1 1 1 Kssnger ph 2 0 0 0 Fr.Nova 2b 2 0 1 0 Hnojosa 2b 2 0 0 0

Houston 001 002 000 – 3 New York 003 013 10x – 8

E_De Goti (1). DP_Houston 0, New York 1. LOB_Houston 6, New York 6. 2B_Jones (1), Alonso (4), McNeil (1). HR_Pena (1), Lindor (1), Smith (2), Alonso (3). SB_Smith (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Solomon L, 0-1 2 1-3 2 2 2 2 4 Rodriguez BS, 0-1 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 Solis 1 2-3 4 4 4 1 0 LaRue 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Martinez 1 0 0 0 0 1

New York deGrom W, 2-0 4 2 1 1 0 6 Familia H, 2 1 1 0 0 2 0 Betances H, 1 1 2 2 2 0 1 May 1 0 0 0 1 3 Castro 1 0 0 0 0 2 McWilliams 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Betances (Souza Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Brian Knigh.

T_2:58. A_1,351

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.