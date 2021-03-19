Mets 8, Cardinals 5

St. Louis New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 5 7 5 Totals 34 8 10 7 Crpnter 2b 2 0 0 0 B.Nimmo cf 1 2 0 0 N.Grman 2b 1 0 0 0 M.Smith cf 2 0 0 0 Carlson rf 3 1 1 0 F.Lndor ss 4 1 2 4 M.Szczr rf 1 0 0 0 J.Hager ss 1 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 2 0 0 0 Cnforto rf 2 0 1 0 Mendoza 3b 2 0 1 1 J.Frgas pr 1 1 1 0 O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0 P.Alnso 1b 3 0 1 1 Toerner lf 1 0 0 0 Mazeika 1b 1 0 1 0 Knizner c 3 0 0 0 J.McNil 2b 1 0 0 0 Herrera c 1 0 0 0 W.Tovar pr 1 0 0 0 H.Bader cf 3 0 0 0 J.Davis dh 3 1 1 0 D.Perez ss 1 0 1 0 Rdrguez ph 2 0 0 0 Ed.Sosa ss 3 0 1 0 K.Pllar lf 3 0 0 0 J.Rndon ph 0 0 0 0 Crwtrng lf 1 0 0 0 Ngowski 1b 3 2 1 0 To.Nido c 3 2 3 1 Mrtinez sp 1 0 0 0 Maxwell ph 1 0 0 0 M.Mroff ph 1 1 1 2 B.Drury 3b 3 1 0 1 S.Hurst cf 1 1 1 2 J.Praza 3b 1 0 0 0

St. Louis 000 003 020 – 5 New York 110 500 01x – 8

E_Mendoza (1). DP_St. Louis 1, New York 2. LOB_St. Louis 3, New York 10. 2B_Mendoza (2), Perez (1), Alonso (5), Nido (1). 3B_Fargas (1). HR_Moroff (1), Hurst (1), Lindor (2), Nido (1). CS_Lindor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Martinez L, 0-2 3 5 5 5 2 1 Kruczynski 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Parsons 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 Miller 1 1 0 0 0 0 Gallegos 1 2 0 0 0 2 Liberatore 1 2-3 1 1 0 1 3 Cruz 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

New York Walker W, 1-0 4 1 0 0 1 3 Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 0 Oswalt H, 2 2 2-3 5 5 5 1 1 Hildenberger 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Zamora S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Kruczynski (Conforto), Parsons (McNeil), Miller, Gallegos.

WP_Parsons.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ryan Addito.

T_3:11. A_1,355

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.