Mets 8, Cardinals 5

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|7
|
|Crpnter 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Nimmo cf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|N.Grman 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Smith cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carlson rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|F.Lndor ss
|4
|1
|2
|4
|
|M.Szczr rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Hager ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cnforto rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mendoza 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Frgas pr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Alnso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Toerner lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mazeika 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.McNil 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Tovar pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Davis dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|D.Perez ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rdrguez ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Sosa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Pllar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rndon ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crwtrng lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ngowski 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|To.Nido c
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Mrtinez sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maxwell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mroff ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|B.Drury 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|S.Hurst cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|J.Praza 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|St. Louis
|000
|003
|020
|–
|5
|New York
|110
|500
|01x
|–
|8
E_Mendoza (1). DP_St. Louis 1, New York 2. LOB_St. Louis 3, New York 10. 2B_Mendoza (2), Perez (1), Alonso (5), Nido (1). 3B_Fargas (1). HR_Moroff (1), Hurst (1), Lindor (2), Nido (1). CS_Lindor (1).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Martinez L, 0-2
|3
|
|5
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Kruczynski
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parsons
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Miller
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gallegos
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Liberatore
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Cruz
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walker W, 1-0
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Blevins
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oswalt H, 2
|2
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Hildenberger
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Zamora S, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_Kruczynski (Conforto), Parsons (McNeil), Miller, Gallegos.
WP_Parsons.
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ryan Addito.
T_3:11. A_1,355
