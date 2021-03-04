Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Mets 8, Nationals 4

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 4:53 pm
1 min read
      
Washington New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 7 4 Totals 30 8 8 8
V.Rbles cf 1 1 0 0 B.Nimmo cf 2 1 2 1
Sanchez 3b 1 0 0 0 M.Smith pr 0 1 0 0
Hrrison 2b 3 1 1 1 J.McNil 2b 2 0 0 0
C.Tocci rf 1 0 0 0 J.Praza pr 1 1 0 1
Schwrbr dh 0 0 0 0 D.Smith dh 3 0 0 0
Swihart pr 0 1 0 0 Br.Baty ph 2 1 1 0
Zmmrman 1b 3 1 2 3 P.Alnso 1b 3 1 1 4
C.Wlson cf 2 0 0 0 J.Hager 1b 1 1 1 2
Y.Gomes c 2 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 2 0 1 0
Ra.Read c 1 0 0 0 Maxwell c 1 0 0 0
Stvnson lf 3 0 1 0 J.Vllar 3b 2 0 0 0
Y.Tomas lf 2 0 1 0 Vientos 3b 0 0 0 0
Kieboom 3b 2 0 0 0 Gllorme ss 2 0 0 0
L.Grcia 2b 3 0 1 0 Muricio ss 2 1 1 0
Hrnndez rf 2 0 0 0 Kha.Lee rf 2 0 0 0
J.Mrcer 1b 2 0 1 0 Crwtrng rf 2 0 0 0
Mendoza 1b 1 0 0 0 Frguson lf 2 1 1 0
H.Perez ss 2 0 0 0 J.Frgas lf 1 0 0 0
Washington 000 040 000 4
New York 100 040 21x 8

E_Cavalli (1). DP_Washington 1, New York 1. LOB_Washington 10, New York 8. 2B_Harrison (1), Zimmerman (1). HR_Zimmerman (2), Nimmo (1), Alonso (1), Hager (1). SB_Robles 2 (2), Antuna (1). CS_Stevenson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Finnegan 1 1 1 1 0 0
Cavalli 1 0 0 0 1 2
Rutledge 1 1 0 0 0 2
Bonnell 1 1 0 0 0 0
Henry L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 2 4 4 1 1
Eppler 1 1 0 0 1 0
Condra-Bogan 1 2 2 2 1 0
Cronin 2-3 0 1 1 3 1
Peterson 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
New York
Peterson 2 1 0 0 0 0
Familia H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 0
Loup H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Betances W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 1 2 4 4 2 0
May H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Gsellman H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 0
Tarpley H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Reid-Foley 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Henry (McNeil), Peterson, Peterson (Schwarber).

PB_Gomes.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Andy Fletche.

T_3:30. A_1,253

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 Protecting Federal Mobile App Supply...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday