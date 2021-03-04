Mets 8, Nationals 4

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|30
|8
|8
|8
|
|V.Rbles cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|B.Nimmo cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Sanchez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Smith pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hrrison 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.McNil 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Tocci rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Praza pr
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|Schwrbr dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Smith dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swihart pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Br.Baty ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Zmmrman 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|P.Alnso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|4
|
|C.Wlson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Hager 1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Y.Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.McCnn c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ra.Read c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maxwell c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stvnson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Vllar 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Tomas lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vientos 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gllorme ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Grcia 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Muricio ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hrnndez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kha.Lee rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Mrcer 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crwtrng rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendoza 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frguson lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|H.Perez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Frgas lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|000
|040
|000
|–
|4
|New York
|100
|040
|21x
|–
|8
E_Cavalli (1). DP_Washington 1, New York 1. LOB_Washington 10, New York 8. 2B_Harrison (1), Zimmerman (1). HR_Zimmerman (2), Nimmo (1), Alonso (1), Hager (1). SB_Robles 2 (2), Antuna (1). CS_Stevenson (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Finnegan
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cavalli
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rutledge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bonnell
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Henry L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Eppler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Condra-Bogan
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Cronin
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Peterson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peterson
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Loup H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Betances W, 1-0, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|May H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gsellman H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tarpley H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Reid-Foley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Henry (McNeil), Peterson, Peterson (Schwarber).
PB_Gomes.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Andy Fletche.
T_3:30. A_1,253
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments