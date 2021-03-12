On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mets manager Luis Rojas misses exhibition against Marlins

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 2:09 pm
< a min read
      

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets manager Luis Rojas missed Friday’s exhibition against the Miami Marlins.

Rojas spoke with media before the day game and said “I got to go and take care of some personal stuff. But I’ll be back tomorrow for the game.”

Bench coach Dave Jauss was in charge of the dugout during the game.

Rojas, 39, is starting his second season as Mets manager. He took over last year when Carlos Beltrán was fired without managing a game in the fallout of his role previously as a player with the Houston Astros during a sign-stealing scandal.

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

Rojas managed the Mets to a 26-34 record and fourth place finish in the NL East during last year’s pandemic-shortened season.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 C2ISR Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris swears in Marcia Fudge as Secretary of the Department of Housing & Urban Development