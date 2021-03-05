Miami 80, Boston College 76

BOSTON COLLEGE (4-15)
Scott 3-11 3-4 11, Karnik 3-6 9-9 15, Ashton-Langford 6-10 1-1 13, Heath 4-16 0-0 10, Langford 2-6 2-4 6, Felder 4-7 0-0 10, Vander Baan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 15-18 76.
MIAMI (8-16)
Gak 0-1 0-0 0, Brooks 8-11 5-8 21, Herenton 0-3 0-0 0, McGusty 9-12 5-5 27, Olaniyi 2-13 2-4 6, Walker 5-12 6-7 17, Wong 3-11 1-2 9. Totals 27-63 19-26 80.
Halftime_Miami 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 9-26 (Felder 2-4, Scott 2-5, Heath 2-10, Ashton-Langford 0-2), Miami 7-24 (McGusty 4-7, Wong 2-5, Walker 1-3, Gak 0-1, Herenton 0-2, Olaniyi 0-6). Fouled Out_Felder. Rebounds_Boston College 37 (Scott 8), Miami 32 (Olaniyi 8). Assists_Boston College 13 (Ashton-Langford 8), Miami 15 (McGusty, Wong 5). Total Fouls_Boston College 17, Miami 14.
